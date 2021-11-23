Rochester police search for suspect in University Avenue bank robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a Monday morning bank robbery.

According to investigators, the Key Bank on University Avenue was robbed at around 9:00 a.m. Police say the suspect walked in, passed a note to the bank teller, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 6′ 0″ to 6′ 2″ and between 200 and 210 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

