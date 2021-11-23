ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester police search for suspect in University Avenue bank robbery

By WROC Staff
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uf303_0d4eH8eL00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a Monday morning bank robbery.

According to investigators, the Key Bank on University Avenue was robbed at around 9:00 a.m. Police say the suspect walked in, passed a note to the bank teller, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 6′ 0″ to 6′ 2″ and between 200 and 210 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Merchants Road bank robbery suspect caught on camera

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for a man they say robbed the ESL Bank on Merchants Road Friday. According to investigators, the man entered the bank around 4:30 p.m., demanded money, and fled with the cash. No one was injured. The suspect is described as a Black male, between 6′ and 6’2″ […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Jefferson Avenue shooting leaves victim in critical condition

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized in critical condition Friday, after a shooting on the city’s southwest side. According to Rochester police, officers were called to Jefferson Avenue at Cady Street around 5:00 p.m. They found a 24-year-old man who had been shot at least once. Police say the victim was taken […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Man seriously injured in shooting near Hawley Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a 20-year-old man from Rochester to the hospital. Officers say the shooting happened in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Hawley Street while the victim was sitting inside a vehicle shortly before 2:30 a.m. Officers say the victim was shot at […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
News 8 WROC

Victim of Phelps hunting incident identified

PHELPS, N.Y. (WROC) — 28-year-old Zachary Barse of Gorham has been identified as the man who died after a hunting incident in Phelps Thursday. The Ontario County Sheriff’s office says that Barse was hunting with an “acquaintance” of his, 61 year old Kevin Hudson from Clifton Springs. Barse died after being hit by a round […]
PHELPS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Police#University Avenue#Bank Teller#The Key Bank#Nexstar Media Inc#Rochesterfirst
News 8 WROC

Two children who died in Lyell Ave and Mt. Read crash identified

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Major Crimes Unit of the Rochester Police Department have identified the two children who died in a car crash on Lyell Ave. and Mt. Read Wednesday as 11-year-old Jadden Desue, and 4-year-old Ja’vion Green-Rucker. The third child in the crash, an 8-year-old, has not been identified and remains in the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RFD investigating fire on Costar Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Fire Department is investigating a house fire that took place Friday evening on Costar Street. Firefighters say the house is a 2.5-story, wooden framed, two-family home. While investigating, firefighters discovered fire on the second floor. No one was inside the home when the fire broke out. Firefighters say the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

Police: Man shot overnight near large party on Jay St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a 32-year-old non-city resident has non-life-threatening injuries after being shot near a “large party” overnight on the city’s west side. Authorities say officers responded to the 600 block of Jay Street for a ShotSpotter activation around 2:45 a.m. Thursday. Police say officers observed a large party letting […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Two teens arrested after knifepoint robbery in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Two of the teenagers arrested after a knifepoint robbery and police chase in Gates earlier this month were arrested once again Tuesday, after an armed robbery in Canandaigua. According to Canandaigua police, officers were called to a home on Jefferson Avenue just after 9:00 p.m. They were told two young suspects […]
CANANDAIGUA, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy