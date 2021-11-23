ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Is the TCL 6 Series (R648) a good gaming TV for PS5, Xbox Series X and other consoles?

By Kevin Chen
seekingtech.com
 4 days ago

The R648 is a new 6 Series television released by TCL in 2021. So, is this 8K set any good when it comes to displaying games that are running on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and other consoles?. You can find out in this buyer’s...

seekingtech.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Are there any Xbox Series X console Black Friday deals?

The Xbox Series S and X have been nearly impossible to buy since their launch a year ago. Unfortunately, we don’t have a lot of good news on that front. There aren’t likely to be any discounts on Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X consoles during Black Friday this year. In fact, they’ll likely be just as hard to purchase as they are all year round. There are a bunch of reasons for this that we’ll get into later, but the main point we need to get across is this: if you see an Xbox Series S or X available during the Black Friday weekend, you should buy it whether it’s on sale or not. Finding a next-gen console is like finding a four leaf clover. Don’t take it for granted!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Is Mere Availability The Key To Success For PS5 And Xbox Series X This Generation?

In the past, a game console's success in competing against other major systems was based on a few recurring factors. They were the obvious ones--game lineup, price, unique features, power--but this generation is already a lot different. After a full year, both the Xbox Series X and the PS5 remain nearly impossible to find, even for those vigilantly waiting on Walmart and Best Buy pages for the latest supply to go on sale. Continued parts shortages and shipping issues exacerbated by the global pandemic have kept supply far below demand, making any public sales figures for the systems less about which is more popular and more about which company could make the most. With no end in sight for some of the key factors contributing to the consoles' scarcity, their mere availability could be a metric for success this generation.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Roku Tv#Seeking Tech#Hdmi#Dolby Vision#Hdr#Super Nes#Sega Master System#Nintendo Wii#Dreamcast
psu.com

PS5 Is Outselling The Xbox Series Consoles By Almost 2:1

As difficult as these current gen consoles seem to be to get, they’re still selling constantly, and PS5 seems to be outselling the Xbox Series consoles 2:1. The news comes from the latest Ampere Analysis report, which shows that PS5 supply in fact improved over the last quarter in Western markets, which led to the rise in sales.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

PS5 sells twice as much as Xbox Series X | S, Switch is unstoppable

Over the last few hours some very interesting data have emerged on the sales ofSony and Microsoft latest generation consoles in addition to those ofNintendo Switch, which continues to dominate the market. The data recently published by the portal Ampere Analysis, updated to last month of September 2021, compare the...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

SteelSeries reveals new PS5 and Xbox Series S|X headsets

In a sea of headsets, SteelSeries brings its best to current-gen consoles with the Arctis 7X and 7P. Picking a gaming headset has never been trickier, with so many manufacturers and models, all with a variety of features – it can be hard to pick the right one for you.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Amazon
Gamespot

Battlefield 2042 Is Crashing On Xbox Series X Consoles, Fix Is Coming

Battlefield 2042 is running into some issues on Xbox Series X, with players reporting that the game completely crashes their console in some scenarios. Developer DICE has confirmed that this is a system-level problem on Microsoft's side that is also affecting games like FIFA, Madden, and NBA 2K. DICE will...
FIFA
videogameschronicle.com

Walmart has announced its Black Friday gaming deals, including PS5 and Xbox Series X plans

Walmart has confirmed a range of Black Friday 2021 gaming deals, including its plans for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. It will be running deals throughout Thanksgiving week, with online offers launching on November 22 at 4pm PT / 7pm ET, and in store deals starting at 5am local time on Black Friday, November 26.
MLB
TheSixthAxis

White Shadows releases in December for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

White Shadows, the 2.5D platformer, will be released on December 7th for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Thunderful Games confirmed the release date with a brand new trailer. White Shadows was announced back in August 2020, and it is in a black, white, and grey colour scheme. This colour palette will play into the story of White Shadows, adding to the sinister atmosphere of the city that the main character, Ravengirl, is trying to escape.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Xbox Series X Gucci Console Costs $10,000

As part of Microsoft's 20th anniversary Xbox celebrations, the company has partnered with high-end fashion company Gucci for a very expensive Xbox. Microsoft and Gucci created 100 "Xbox by Gucci" Series X consoles and matching controllers that feature Gucci's iconic designs. The console itself features a laser-cut monogram motif of the famous GG pattern that serves as both Guccio Gucci's initials and also the popular gaming phrase Good Game.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

All Games With FPS Boosts On Xbox Series X And Xbox Series S

Back in the middle of February, Microsoft announced the first additions into a brand-new 'FPS Boost' program for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, improving the performance of select Xbox One games on the new systems. Microsoft has worked closely with developers to make these improvements happen, and the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Xbox Cloud Gaming Launches on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Consoles

Wow, what a week it has been celebrating the 20th anniversary of Xbox, together. And we’ve got more news to share as we take another step toward our mission of bringing gaming to more people where and when they want to play: Today you can play Game Pass games from the cloud on your Xbox console. We’re excited that Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) is now available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription. We are launching in 25 regions with Brazil coming soon. This capability will initially roll out with our November release to a subset of Xbox gamers and scale to all gamers in supported markets over the coming weeks.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

PS5 and Xbox Series X backward compatibility: What you need to know

Playing your old games on a next-generation console is a huge deal for people who want to check out titles they missed or revisit the past. Sony and Microsoft knew this as they launched their PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X last year, both having hyped up their consoles' backward compatibility features. The latter even announced a new batch of old games it made playable on Series X Monday.
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

Guardians of the Galaxy adds ray tracing on Xbox Series X, PS5

A new Guardians of the Galaxy patch has added ray tracing to both Xbox Series S and PS5. The update also allows for a save rollback feature and includes general performance fixes for multiple platforms. You can check out full patch notes below. Guardians of the Galaxy update 1.05 patch...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy