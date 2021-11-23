Is the TCL 6 Series (R648) a good gaming TV for PS5, Xbox Series X and other consoles?

The Xbox Series S and X have been nearly impossible to buy since their launch a year ago. Unfortunately, we don’t have a lot of good news on that front. There aren’t likely to be any discounts on Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X consoles during Black Friday this year. In fact, they’ll likely be just as hard to purchase as they are all year round. There are a bunch of reasons for this that we’ll get into later, but the main point we need to get across is this: if you see an Xbox Series S or X available during the Black Friday weekend, you should buy it whether it’s on sale or not. Finding a next-gen console is like finding a four leaf clover. Don’t take it for granted!

