Drive down any street in America and one thing is obvious: the real estate market is booming. But just how hot is the real estate market? Get this, Nearly 9 out of every 10 homes sold in September 2021 were on the market for less than a month. Kaki Roberts Lybbert, 2022 Vice President of Advocacy, National Association of Realtors, is joining us this morning from San Diego at the 2021 Realtors Conference & Expo, with insights into the current and future of the real estate market.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO