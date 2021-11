The Kiwanis Club of Hemet joined with other Kiwanis clubs including the Riverside chapter to celebrate the upcoming 100th anniversary of two nonprofit charitable service organizations that began in 1921. Kiwanis is from the American Indian name Nunc Kee wanis, which means we trade or build. Since its original inception in 1915, it has grown in membership across the world and its motto changed to “Serving the children of the world.” In anticipation of this upcoming birthday in January, the Hemet club has launched a membership campaign until the end of the current year. A limited number of new members, up to 10 in each club, will have their initiation fee be payment of their first quarter dues and they will receive $5 in raffle tickets. The Kiwanis Club of Hemet is active in man.

HEMET, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO