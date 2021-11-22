ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

The cost and benefit of fear induction parenting on children's health during the COVID-19 outbreak

Dev Psychol. 2021 Oct;57(10):1667-1680. doi: 10.1037/dev0001205. The outbreak of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was an unprecedented global public health emergency with a significant psychological toll. This study aimed to understand how specific COVID-19 related stressors contributed to Chinese parents’ fear induction practices, and how these practices, in turn, contributed to...

docwirenews.com

National COVID-19 vaccine program progress and parents' willingness to vaccinate their children

Hum Vaccin Immunother. 2021 Nov 19:1-7. doi: 10.1080/21645515.2021.1999144. Online ahead of print. Vaccinating children against COVID-19 is critical as a public health strategy in order to reach herd immunity and prevent illness among children and adults. The aim of the study was to identify correlation between willingness to vaccinate children under 12 years old, and vaccination rate for adult population in Canada, the United States, and Israel. This was a secondary analysis of a cross-sectional survey study (COVID-19 Parental Attitude Study) of parents of children 12 years and younger presenting to 12 pediatric emergency departments (EDs). Parental reports of willingness to vaccinate against COVID-19 when vaccines for children will be approved was correlated to country-specific rate of vaccination during December 2020-March 2021, obtained from ourworldindata.org. Logistic regression models were fit with covariates for week and the corresponding vaccine rate. A total of 720 surveys were analyzed. In Canada, administering mostly first dose to the adult population, willingness to vaccinate children was trending downward (correlation = -0.28), in the United States, it was trending upwards (correlation = 0.21) and in Israel, initially significant increase with decline shortly thereafter (correlation = 0.06). Odds of willingness to vaccinate in Canada, the United States, and Israel was OR = 0.82, 95% CI = 0.63-1.07, OR = 1.24, 95% CI = 0.99-1.56, and OR = 1.03, 95% CI = 0.95-1.12, respectively. A robust population-based vaccination program as in Israel, and to a lesser degree the United States, led to increasing willingness by parents to vaccinate their children younger than 12 years against COVID-19. In Canada, slow rate of vaccination of the adult population was associated with lower willingness to vaccinate children.
KIDS
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Wealthier Parents More Likely to Receive COVID-19 Vaccines for Young Children

HealthDay News — In a finding that suggests a family’s income influences parents’ views on COVID-19 vaccines for their younger children, a new survey shows the more money parents make, the likelier they are to get their children vaccinated. The poll of more than 2,000 parents revealed that 47 percent...
KIDS
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

School of Public Health faculty discuss benefits of COVID-19 vaccine approval for children

The pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children from age 5 to 11 years old was approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Nov. 2 and has since been distributed in hospitals and pharmacies nationwide. The News-Letter interviewed School of Public Health faculty Dr. Kawsar Talaat and Tamar Mendelson to discuss the impact this will have on children's wellbeing.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Covid 19#Mental Health#Induction#Chinese#Mage#Psycinfo Database Record
docwirenews.com

IMPACT OF EXTERNAL FACTORS ON THE INCIDENCE OF CHILDREN DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Probl Sotsialnoi Gig Zdravookhranenniiai Istor Med. 2021 Aug;29(Special Issue):1388-1394. doi: 10.32687/0869-866X-2021-29-s2-1388-1394. The article provides information that allows you to form an idea of the health status of children of different age groups living in Moscow. The sources of information were data on the population size, federal statistical observation form No. 12 «Information on the number of diseases registered in patients living in the service area of a medical organization» for the period from 2016 to 2020. The morbidity analysis was carried out by age groups 0-4, 5-9, 10-14, 0-14, 15-17 years per 100,000 of the corresponding population.
SCIENCE
arctictoday.com

A Greenland health clinic closes amid COVID outbreak fears

A health clinic in the northern Greenland town of Upernavik is temporarily discontinuing non-emergency services after three people reportedly contracted COVID-19 while receiving care there. Three people in the town of 1,000 have tested positive for COVID in recent days; all three have been hospitalized. Health authorities fear the town...
WORLD
docwirenews.com

Reaching Herd Immunity During the SARS-CoV-2 Pandemic: What School Nurses Need to Know

NASN Sch Nurse. 2021 Nov 26:1942602X211044996. doi: 10.1177/1942602X211044996. Online ahead of print. The National Association of School Nurses supports pandemic control efforts. School nurses are advocates for their students, caregivers, school staff, teachers, and school administrators. With a clear understanding of how the SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2) virus evolves over time and changes transmissibility through mutations, school nurses gain understanding in epidemiologic calculation of herd immunity. To understand why the estimates of herd immunity fluctuate, as often reported in the news, school nurses need to understand how epidemiologist calculate this number. Obtaining herd immunity will protect the most vulnerable in the population. If all countries have access to vaccines and populations choose to receive vaccinations, herd immunity is more likely to be obtained. Equipped with knowledge of how herd immunity is calculated, school nurses are in a position to educate and advocate for the use of vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Country
China
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC4

How COVID-19 is affecting Utah’s children

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Most children who become infected with COVID-19 only have a mild illness. But healthcare professionals said there’s still a risk for hospitalization and even death. Children who catch the coronavirus may experience a cough, fever, sore throat, fatigue, etc. according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. […]
UTAH STATE
Nature.com

Change in Japanese children's 24-hour movement guidelines and mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic

Specialized guidelines are required for the health behaviors of vulnerable populations such as children. This is especially true during the COVID-19 pandemic, wherein major lifestyle changes have occurred, especially among young children. The present study aims to use longitudinal data to understand changes in the physical activity, screen time, sleep, and mental health of preschoolers in Japan during the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to pre-pandemic period. Subjective and objective measures were used to assess the variables of interest longitudinally. It was found that physical activity, adherence to WHO-recommended screen time, and prosocial behaviors decreased significantly. On the other hand, sedentary time and hyperactivity increased. Our results are consistent with findings from other countries. The implications with respect to outdoor playtime, screen-time in the context of online learning during the pandemic, and the effects of parents' mental health on preschool-aged children are discussed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Calling children 'vectors' during COVID-19 is turning into discrimination

During the COVID-19 pandemic children have been the target of dehumanising language and of policy which prioritises the needs of adults over theirs. While we still do not know the long-term effects of COVID-19 on children, research from early in the pandemic suggested that children were much less likely than adults to suffer severely with the symptoms of the virus. Discussions of children revolved around their role in transmitting the disease to adults. Soon, children were being referred to as "vectors" of the disease.
KIDS
metropolisplanet.com

Local health leaders see increase in COVID-19 cases in children

PADUCAH-- More than half of the positive COVID-19 cases in McCracken, Ballard and Fulton counties are children younger than 17. This has local pediatricians and health leaders worried about Thanksgiving and the holidays. The Purchase District Health Department reported 30 new cases and 17 of those cases are children who...
PADUCAH, KY
WMUR.com

Nashua health department hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children

NASHUA, N.H. — Children received COVID-19 vaccines Saturday from the Nashua Division of Public Health and Community Services. The clinic at Elm Street Middle School offered the Pfizer vaccine to Nashua area kids 5 and over. Travis Amato is going on a Disney cruise with his family, which will require...
NASHUA, NH
wjol.com

State Health Director Pushes COVID-19 Vaccinations For Children

(Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool, File) Illinois’ top health official is emphasizing that kids get vaccinated against COVID-19. Doctor Ngozi Ezike says parents should make sure their children between the ages of five and eleven get the shot. Doctor Ezike, who attended a community vaccine event in west suburban Forest Park, encouraged communities statewide to hold vaccine drives for children and adults.
FOREST PARK, IL
News19 WLTX

Health experts fear another COVID-19 surge after the holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With just a week away from Thanksgiving experts are predicting we could see another COVID-19 surge following the holidays. According to DHEC, 55.9% of South Carolinians are fully vaccinated. State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell says vaccination is key in helping slow the spread of the virus. "We...
COLUMBIA, SC

