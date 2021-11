Mable Bishop Chism, 87 of South Pittsburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2021. Mable was the daughter of the late Tom C. Bishop and Annie Vaughn Bishop. Mable was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Midway Baptist Church of South Pittsburg. Mable was an avid shopper and loved finding the best bargains. She loved her family especially her grandchildren and loved spending time with them.

SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO