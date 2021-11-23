Blue Zoca 100% Waterproof Blanket is reversible, incredibly soft, and great for pets

Carry everything you need for your dog when you have the Slide Dangbler dog walk buddy. This handy product has dedicated compartments for your pup’s water, snacks, and poop bags. When you take Fido on their daily walk, you need to make sure you have water with you to keep them hydrated. With an easy-to-use design, simply open the slider and press the button to release water. Additionally, it has a leakproof design so you don’t have to worry about spills. More than a water bottle, this multifunctional product gives you one-handed access to snacks. So you can reward your dog when they’re good around other pups they pass. Plus, you know your dog always wants to do their business on walks, which is why carrying poop bags is essential!

