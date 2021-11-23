Blue Zoca 100% Waterproof Blanket is reversible, incredibly soft, and great for pets

Clean up your countertop by using the SousChef 5-in-1 cutting board. This all-in-one gadget is so much more than your average cutting board. Designed to save space and make meal prep a breeze, everyone from beginners to gourmet chefs will love it. Its 5 integrated products include a cutting board, a scale, a timer, a knife sharpener, and a stand. When you’re done with meal prep, detach the cutting board for easy washing. Made in Canada, it consists of 100% Canadian Maple edge grain, and the integrated digital scale measures in ounces, pounds, grams, and milliliters. Furthermore, its integrated digital timer goes up to 1 hour 45 minutes, and the integrated 2-stage knife sharpeners keep your blades sharp. The slide-out stand holds your tablet, phone, or recipe card, and the rechargeable battery uses the included Micro USB cable.
