The Wildcats beat the Texans 29-3 back at home in Abilene. This was the first home game for ACU since the homecoming game against the Lamar Cardinals on Oct. 16th. “Today was the best football we’ve played all year,” said head coach Adam Dorrel. “We played our first complete game of football in offense, defense, and special teams. I thought we were extremely selfless, tough, and disciplined today, and I couldn’t be more happy and proud for our football team, especially the defense.”

ABILENE, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO