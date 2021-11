October was a landmark month in terms of pandemic recovery. Personal household spending rose 1.3% in October compared to September, according to data from the Commerce Department. Personal income increased 0.5%, as employers increase wages across industries to fill roles in a competitive labor market. The growth in household spending comes amid a period of record inflation. Consumer prices rose by 6.2% in October compared to a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly report. This number represented the highest inflation rate since the 12-month period ending in November 1990. Despite higher prices, people are set to break shopping records...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO