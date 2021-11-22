Aespa's Karina gives a tour of Seoul and shows off the beautiful Hanboks of Korea

At this point, it’s hard to walk across an abandoned lot without hearing about Netflix’s Squid Game. It’s easy to see why the show’s such a hit. The megaviolent South Korean drama boasts Battle Royale-style action with striking set design, moving performances, and ample plot twists. The South Korean survival drama’s first month on the platform amassed an estimated 111 million views, beating out Bridgerton for the biggest launch in Netflix history. The show’s runaway global success has been attributed to themes that viewers around the world can identify with: widespread socio-economic disparity and the desperation that comes with it. But to really understand the full power of the show, you also have to understand han, a uniquely Korean concept that can be loosely translated to a form of intense grief and unresolved resentment.

