Shares of healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) have lagged the broad market since last year’s low, but they’ve been outright poor performers since peaking in August of this year. The stock is down 10% for the past three months, and back within sight of multi-week lows hit in early October. Not even word that the company intends to spin off its slow-growing consumer health business was able to light a fire under the stock.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO