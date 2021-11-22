ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Free Women’s Self-Defense Class to be Hosted by Richland Police

By Lacy James
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One in three women worldwide will be the victim of some form of violence in their lifetime. It's a set of skills you hope you never need. But statistically speaking, 30% of women worldwide will experience some form of violence, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Many of us may...

wrkr.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Mexican women fight for right to self-defense

Imprisoned for killing the man she says raped her, Roxana Ruiz is fighting to prove her innocence in a case taken up by activists campaigning for the right to self-defense. "He wanted to kill her as well as rape her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHYY

Self-defense, vigilantism and the law

The trials of Kyle Rittenhouse and the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery raise many intersecting issues around self-defense and vigilantism, race and guns. Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two men and wounded another at protests in Kenosha following the police shooting of a Black man, claims he feared for his life. Greg and Travis McMichael and William Bryan, the white men who chased and shot Ahmaud Arbery, who is Black, say they suspected Arbery of burglary, were trying to make a citizen’s arrest and shot him when he reached for their guns. This hour, we explore the history and laws around self-defense, stand-your-ground, and citizen’s arrest and discuss how the Second Amendment is reshaping them. And we’ll look at how racial bias is playing out in both cases. Our guests are SUSAN LIEBELL, professor of political science at Saint Joseph’s University, SAMUEL BUELL, law professor at Duke University, and SCOTT CHARLES, a gun violence educator and trauma outreach manager at Temple University Hospital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Defense#Registernow#Richland Pd Women S#Guardian
The State

Police find no evidence supporting student’s strip search allegation in Richland 2 school

Police have found no evidence to support an allegation that a Richland 2 school administrator conducted a strip search on an elementary school student, the Richland County Sheriffs Department said Friday. “After an intense investigation which included interviewing multiple witnesses and the individuals involved, as well as reviewing surveillance video...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
The Gaston Gazette

Rittenhouse acted in self-defense

I see in the Nov. 21, 2021, Gazette article about Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal that reporter Kathleen Foody is continuing The Associated Press’s racist convention of capitalizing the word black but not capitalizing the word white. That is racism, right? Making distinctions based solely on skin color?. Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal predictably...
GASTONIA, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Wrestling
panthernow.com

The Right to Self-Defense is Not a Crime

The verdict has reaffirmed the right of individuals to protect themselves. The use of deadly force in order to protect one’s life is not a crime and should not be treated as such. The Second Amendment is not a crime. Self-defense is a constitutional right. On Nov. 19, Kyle Rittenhouse...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Missing 4-Year-Old Told Police ‘My Name Is Cleo’ When Found Locked in House

It is no exaggeration to say that no one really thought 4-year-old Cleo Smith, who vanished without trace from her parents’ tent 18 days ago, would be found alive. But early Wednesday morning, police broke into a home in Carnarvon, Australia, about 50 miles from where she disappeared and a few blocks from where her family had been agonizing over her disappearance, and found her alone. Cleo was snatched with her sleeping bag from a multi-room camping tent in the early hours of Oct. 16, while her infant sibling slept nearby.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Girl, 12, Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Kids at Christmas Light Show

Four schoolboys have been arrested after a 12-year-old girl was assaulted at a Christmas light show in England and died from her injuries. The fatal street attack was witnessed by crowds of children. Ava White, 12, was out with her friends on Thursday night during the annual switch-on of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
sanpedrotoday.com

I Tried to Help a Homeless man; This is What Happened

While parking my car behind the hospital on 7th Street, I noticed an older man sitting on the curb with his belongings spilling onto the street. The man said hello and we began to talk; he had been living there for two weeks. I asked how he ended up here, and he started to cry. He told me about his wife dying in his arms. He was 72 years old and had low vision, maybe blind. His stories were clear but repetitive and, at times, completely inappropriate. He kept saying he wanted to get back to Los Angeles. I asked if he wanted shelter; he said yes. I told him I knew there were beds available in the shelters on Beacon Street.
LOS ANGELES, CA
boreal.org

Remains of missing mother found Saturday

The remains of the 33-year-old mother of four Ashley Miller Carlson, who had been missing since Sept. 23, were found Saturday. Carlson was last seen near the Lake Lena community, on the Mille Lacs Band's reservation. Two months later, after spending the day on scene, law enforcement confirmed her remains were found there.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTEN.com

Weapon Jewelry: Practical Self-Defense Weapons for Women

Originally Posted On: https://apesurvival.com/blogs/survival-skills/weapon-jewelry-practical-self-defense-weapons-for-women. We’re all aware of the surge in sexual assaults against women. This is why Weapon Jewelry is so important for every woman to carry. Weapon Jewelry can be worn as a necklace or bracelet and give you access to an emergency defense weapon such as pepper spray, stun gun, or even a knife. Weapon Jewelry allows you to protect yourself without sacrificing your femininity!
APPAREL
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy