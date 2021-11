(Sharecast News) - Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market succumb to the panic unleashed in the main financial markets on Friday, due to the alarm generated by a new variant of Covid-19 in South Africa, with numerous mutations. The queen of cryptocurrencies falls 6% and loses in intraday range $55,500 - support that has withstood until now the challenge during the recent correction from the historical highs at $69,000. The 'altcoins' are in the red and the total capitalization falls below 2.5 trillion dollars.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO