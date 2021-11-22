ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

LIVE MARKETS-Nasdaq flips to red as growth names tumble

Life Style Extra
 6 days ago

* Energy leads gains among S&P sectors; comm svcs weakest. Nov 22 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. NASDAQ FLIPS TO RED AS GROWTH NAMES TUMBLE (1221 EST/1721. GMT) The...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
wallstreetwindow.com

Stock Market Outlook After Friday’s Nasty DOW Dump – Mike Swanson

On Friday, the DOW dumped over 900 points on news of a new virus variant in South Africa. It’s not known if it is really any worse than any of the others for those that get it and there have been no reasons given yet to think it is. I know there are people fearmongering this, but this is a quote from the WSJ talking with the South African doctor who has examined the variant more than anyone else – “He said that there were no indications so far that Omicron led to more severe illness than infections from other variants and that the current crop of Covid-19 vaccines should still shield people from serious illness and death.” In the end, though, when it comes to the markets, this news item doesn’t change my view of anything, because my views are really based on the overall trends and charts. I got good news and bad news for the markets when it comes to them.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast after sell-off on Friday

The Dow Jones weakened -2.5% on Friday, the S&P 500 -2.3%, and the Nasdaq -2.2%. Wall Street’s three main indexes ended sharply lower on Friday as news of a new COVID variant worried investors around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday designated a new COVID-19 variant detected...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Red-Hot Growth Stocks That Just Went on Sale

PayPal stock is down over 40% from its high. Fiverr International will benefit from long-term trends, and its stock sell-off is overdone. Twitter still has underappreciated avenues to growth. Many growth-dependent stocks have seen significant pullbacks in a recent bout of market volatility. Tech stocks have been volatile across 2021's...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
moneyweek.com

What would another lockdown mean for markets?

Markets are decidedly not full of the Friday feeling today. Markets are tumbling as we’re all hearing about yet another variant of Covid-19, which has resulted in England putting South Africa on the red list. So what’s going on?. Markets are clearly rattled by the new Covid variant. The first...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Lael Brainard
Person
Lawrence Yun
Person
Joe Biden
News 8 WROC

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial concerns

(CBS/AP) – Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat […]
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Moderna, United Airlines, Zoom and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday:. United Airlines, American Airlines - Airline stocks were hit hard during Friday's sell-off, as the new Covid variant sparked travel restrictions. Shares of United and American dropped 9.6% and 8.8%, respectively. Delta lost 8.3%, and aircraft maker Boeing slid 5.4%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Nyse Composite#Dji#Comm Svcs Weakest Group#Euro Stoxx#Treasury#Reuters#Federal Reserve Chair
The Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Punished the Dow Friday

Markets fell sharply on Friday. Three Dow stocks in particular were responsible for a big portion of the overall decline. It's best not to shift from your long-term investing strategy. The stock market was definitely not in a holiday mood on the day after Thanksgiving, as news of the new...
STOCKS
KXAN

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday, after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since […]
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Amid COVID-19 Jitters

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after a new COVID-19 variant was detected in South Africa. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) and BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT). Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 800 points to 34,949.00 while the Standard...
STOCKS
Reuters

Cryptocurrencies tumble as coronavirus variant shakes markets

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Bitcoin tumbled over 9% on Friday, dragging smaller tokens down, after the discovery of a new, potentially vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant saw investors dump riskier assets for the perceived safety of bonds, the yen and the dollar. Bitcoin, the largest digital currency, fell as much as...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Housing
Entrepreneur

Wall Street Tumbles on Resurgence of Coronavirus

A new, highly infectious variant of the Covid-19 coronavirus has been discovered in South Africa, and cases are already showing up in places as far away as Israel. With a reproduction level of 2 (anything above 1 represents exponential epidemic capacity), this new strain — currently called B.1.1.529 — threatens the global marketplace anew, just as economic conditions around the world were beginning to get their footing following the Delta-variant fallout.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy