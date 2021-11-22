ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Population-based study of multisystem inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19 found that 36% of children had persistent symptoms

Acta Paediatr. 2021 Nov 22. doi: 10.1111/apa.16191. Online ahead of print. AIM: Our aim was to describe the outcomes of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19 METHODS: This national, population-based, longitudinal, multicentre study used Swedish data that were prospectively...

Washington Post

Virginia reports first death of inflammatory syndrome associated with covid-19

A Northern Virginia child was the first in the state to die of an inflammatory syndrome associated with covid-19, state health officials said Friday. The child, who was between the ages of 10 to 19, lived in the Prince William health district, which includes Prince William County as well as the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.
Prevalence and influencing factors of anxiety and depression symptoms among surgical nurses during COVID-19 pandemic: A large-scale cross-sectional study

Nurs Open. 2021 Nov 16. doi: 10.1002/nop2.1127. Online ahead of print. AIM: To evaluate the prevalence and influencing factors of anxiety and depression symptoms in surgical nurses during the COVID-19 epidemic in Anhui, China. METHODS: A cross-sectional, multic’entre quantitative study was conducted among surgical nurses in Anhui province. SAS, SDS...
Real Health

Long-Term Study of Children With COVID-19 Begins

A large, long-term study of the impacts of COVID-19 on children has enrolled its first participant at the National Institutes of Health’s Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. The study, which is supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, will track up to 1,000 children and young adults who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and evaluate the impact of COVID-19 on their physical and mental health over three years.
COVID-19 Infodemic and Depressive Symptoms: the impact of the Exposure to News about COVID-19 on the General Paraguayan Population

J Affect Disord. 2021 Nov 16:S0165-0327(21)01254-4. doi: 10.1016/j.jad.2021.11.036. Online ahead of print. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase of social stressors and mental health issues in the general population as well as among mentally ill patients. A COVID-19- related “infodemic”, including too much information in digital and physical environments, has been recognized globally AIM: : This study aimed to describe the impact of COVID-19 infodemic (exposure to news related to COVID-19) in terms of depressive symptoms in the Paraguayan general population METHODS: : This was a descriptive and cross-sectional study. An online survey, designed in Google Forms, has been launched nationwide through the most popular social networks (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) and messaging applications (WhatsApp, Telegram) in April (1st-30th) 2021. The Mental Health Inventory-5 (MHI-5) was employed for detecting depressive symptoms RESULTS: : The survey included 1102 responders aged 35.4 ± 12.9 years old, 74.9% were women. MHI-5 mean score was 44.07 ± 14.16 in the general population with 34.4% (n = 379) of responders suffering from severe symptoms of depression (>52, as cut-off point). 53.5% of sample reported to have been exposed between 1 to 3 hours to COVID-19 news, daily. An OR 1.933 (95% CI 1.48 – 2.52) was found between the exposure to news and depressive symptoms CONCLUSIONS: : This study suggests that people exposed to a higher number of hours of COVID-19 news were 93.3% more likely to develop depressive symptoms.
WKRC

How are long-haul COVID symptoms affecting children?

NEW YORK (CBS/CBS Newspath) - At first glance, it's hard to believe Aaron Estrada is anything other than a healthy 4-year-old, but it has taken a year for the energetic little boy to get here. In November 2020, Aaron was in a hospital bed for more than a week, requiring...
Impact of worries associated with COVID-19 on diabetes-related psychological symptoms in older adults with Type 2 diabetes

Geriatr Nurs. 2021 Nov 12;43:58-63. doi: 10.1016/j.gerinurse.2021.11.006. Online ahead of print. This study examined the associations between worries associated with COVID-19, diabetes-specific distress, and depressive symptoms in older adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D), who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 and its psychological impacts. A cross-sectional online survey was conducted with 84 older adults with T2D from June to December 2020. Participants had little to moderate worries associated with COVID-19, with the greatest worries about the economy recession, followed by a family member catching COVID-19, lifestyle disruptions, and overwhelmed local hospitals. Bivariate correlation and tobit regression revealed that increases in worries associated with COVID-19 were associated with increased diabetes distress and depressive symptoms. Specifically, worries associated with COVID-19 increased diabetes-specific emotional burden and physician-related and regimen-related distress. Increased diabetes distress and depressive symptoms worsened by COVID-19 may ultimately lead to poor glucose control. Additional assessment by mental health experts should be considered for older adults with T2D during and after infectious disease pandemic.
West Central Tribune

Research briefs: Young children spread COVID-19, study says

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- In findings of interest to the effort to vaccinate children under 12 for COVID-19, a team of researchers from the Fujian Provincial Hospital in China have determined unvaccinated children under 12 were primary drivers of an outbreak in September and October of this year. The study, published...
Study: 50% of COVID survivors face lingering symptoms

(Washington, DC) -- Half of those who survive COVID-19 face long-term symptoms. That's according to a recent study of more than 250-thousand adults and children printed in the journal JAMA Network Open. Researchers found 50-percent experienced a variety of physical and psychological issues lingering for six months or more after initial recovery.
Extreme body mass index is associated with poor survival outcomes after radical cystectomy: a retrospective cohort study in a Chinese population

Transl Androl Urol. 2021 Oct;10(10):3852-3861. doi: 10.21037/tau-21-871. BACKGROUND: Body mass index (BMI) has been evidenced to be a significant prognostic factor in multiple cancers. This retrospective study aimed to investigate the association between BMI and survival outcomes after radical cystectomy (RC) in patients with bladder cancer (BCa). METHODS: Clinical and...
MedicalXpress

Social stress key to population's rate of COVID-19 infection, study finds

Mathematicians have analyzed global COVID-19 data to identify two constants which can drastically change a country's rate of infection. An international team of researchers led by Professor Alexander Gorban from the University of Leicester used available data from 13 countries to determine the rate of stress response, or 'mobilization' and the rate of spontaneous exhaustion, or 'demobilisation'.
zoeharcombe.com

COVID-19 Anxiety Syndrome Scale

* COVID-19 brought profound changes to the way we live. There has been a significant increase in the proportion of adults reporting anxiety or depressive disorder, when compared to 2019. * As early as spring 2020, psychologists and behavioural experts observed changes in human behaviour, and they have studied and...
McKnight's

‘Fully vaccinated’ may be moving target in face of breakthroughs, omicron

More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
Nature.com

COVID-19 assessment in family practice-A clinical decision rule based on self-rated symptoms and contact history

Npj Primary Care Respiratory Medicine volumeÂ 31, ArticleÂ number:Â 46 (2021) Cite this article. The study aimed to evaluate the diagnostic accuracy of contact history and clinical symptoms and to develop decision rules for ruling-in and ruling-out SARS-CoV-2 infection in family practice. We performed a prospective diagnostic study. Consecutive inclusion of patients coming for COVID-PCR testing to 19 general practices. Contact history and self-reported symptoms served as index test. PCR testing of nasopharyngeal swabs served as reference standard. Complete data were available from 1141 patients, 605 (53.0%) female, average age 42.2 years, 182 (16.0%) COVID-PCR positive. Multivariable logistic regression showed highest odds ratios (ORs) for "contact with infected person" (OR 9.22, 95% CI 5.61"“15.41), anosmia/ageusia (8.79, 4.89"“15.95), fever (4.25, 2.56"“7.09), and "sudden disease onset" (2.52, 1.55"“4.14). Patients with "contact with infected person" or "anosmia/ageusia" with or without self-reported "fever" had a high probability of COVID infection up to 84.8%. Negative response to the four items "contact with infected person, anosmia/ageusia, fever, sudden disease onset" showed a negative predictive value (NPV) of 0.98 (95% CI 0.96"“0.99). This was present in 446 (39.1%) patients. NPV of "completely asymptomatic," "no contact," "no risk area" was 1.0 (0.96"“1.0). This was present in 84 (7.4%) patients. To conclude, the combination of four key items allowed exclusion of SARS-CoV-2 infection with high certainty. With the goal of 100% exclusion of SARS-CoV-2 infection to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 to the population level, COVID-PCR testing could be saved only for patients with negative response in all items. The decision rule might also help for ruling-in SARS-CoV-2 infection in terms of rapid assessment of infection risk.
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: AU leading COVID research with long-term symptom study

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the first time ever, we’re getting an inside look at one of the largest and most important COVID-19 studies in the country. It’s happening right here in our own backyard at Augusta University, but it could help people all over the world. Our Meredith Anderson is the only reporter with this.
Brain injury, endothelial injury and inflammatory markers are elevated and express sex-specific alterations after COVID-19

J Neuroinflammation. 2021 Nov 27;18(1):277. doi: 10.1186/s12974-021-02323-8. OBJECTIVE: Although COVID-19 is a respiratory disease, all organs can be affected including the brain. To date, specific investigations of brain injury markers (BIM) and endothelial injury markers (EIM) have been limited. Additionally, a male bias in disease severity and mortality after COVID-19 is evident globally. Sex differences in the immune response to COVID-19 may mediate this disparity. We investigated BIM, EIM and inflammatory cytokine/chemokine (CC) levels after COVID-19 and in across sexes.
