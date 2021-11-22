Population-based study of multisystem inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19 found that 36% of children had persistent symptoms

J Affect Disord. 2021 Nov 16:S0165-0327(21)01254-4. doi: 10.1016/j.jad.2021.11.036. Online ahead of print. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase of social stressors and mental health issues in the general population as well as among mentally ill patients. A COVID-19- related “infodemic”, including too much information in digital and physical environments, has been recognized globally AIM: : This study aimed to describe the impact of COVID-19 infodemic (exposure to news related to COVID-19) in terms of depressive symptoms in the Paraguayan general population METHODS: : This was a descriptive and cross-sectional study. An online survey, designed in Google Forms, has been launched nationwide through the most popular social networks (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) and messaging applications (WhatsApp, Telegram) in April (1st-30th) 2021. The Mental Health Inventory-5 (MHI-5) was employed for detecting depressive symptoms RESULTS: : The survey included 1102 responders aged 35.4 ± 12.9 years old, 74.9% were women. MHI-5 mean score was 44.07 ± 14.16 in the general population with 34.4% (n = 379) of responders suffering from severe symptoms of depression (>52, as cut-off point). 53.5% of sample reported to have been exposed between 1 to 3 hours to COVID-19 news, daily. An OR 1.933 (95% CI 1.48 – 2.52) was found between the exposure to news and depressive symptoms CONCLUSIONS: : This study suggests that people exposed to a higher number of hours of COVID-19 news were 93.3% more likely to develop depressive symptoms.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO