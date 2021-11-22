ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Changes in alcohol use during COVID-19 and associations with contextual and individual difference variables: A systematic review and meta-analysis

By DocWire News Featured Reading
 7 days ago

Psychol Addict Behav. 2021 Nov 22. doi: 10.1037/adb0000796. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: The present study meta-analyzed studies examining changes in alcohol consumption during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and systematically reviewed contextual and individual difference factors related to these changes. METHOD: Following the preferred reporting items for systematic...

Related
Racial and Ethnic Differences in Falls Among Older Adults: a Systematic Review and Meta-analysis

J Racial Ethn Health Disparities. 2021 Nov 16. doi: 10.1007/s40615-021-01179-1. Online ahead of print. The aim of this systematic review and meta-analysis was to determine whether differences in reported fall rates exist between different ethnic groups. Searches were carried out on four databases: Medline, Cumulative Index to Nursing and Allied Health Literature (CINAHL), Scopus, and Web of Science. Only English language studies with community-dwelling participants aged 60 + years were included. Studies also needed to compare fall prevalence for at least two or more ethnic groups. Two reviewers independently screened all articles and evaluated study quality. Twenty-three articles were included for systematic review, and meta-analyses were carried out on the 16 retrospective studies that reported falls in the previous 12 months. The Asian group demonstrated significantly lower fall prevalence than all other ethnic groups at 13.89% (10.87, 16.91). The Hispanic group had a fall prevalence of 18.54% (12.95, 24.13), closely followed by the Black group at 18.60% (13.27, 23.93). The White group had the highest prevalence at 23.77% (18.66, 28.88). Some studies provided adjusted estimates of effect statistics for the odds/risk of falls, which showed that differences still existed between some ethnic groups even after adjusting for other risk factors. Overall, differences in fall prevalence do appear to exist between different ethnic groups, although the reasons for these differences currently remain undetermined and require further investigation. These findings highlight the need to provide more ethnically tailored responses to public health challenges, which could potentially increase the adherence to prevention interventions, and allow for a more targeted use of resources.
SCIENCE
Technology-supported Acceptance and Commitment Therapy for chronic health conditions: A systematic review and meta-analysis

Behav Res Ther. 2021 Nov 12;148:103995. doi: 10.1016/j.brat.2021.103995. Online ahead of print. Chronic health conditions (CHCs) are common and associated with functional limitations. Acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT) shows promise in improving functioning, quality of life, and distress across several CHCs. The purpose of this study was to conduct a systematic review of technology-supported ACT for CHCs and perform a meta-analysis on functioning and ACT process outcomes. Multiple databases were systematically searched for randomized controlled trials. A total of 20 unique studies with 2,430 randomized participants were included. CHCs addressed in these studies were chronic pain (k = 9), obesity/overweight (k = 4), cancer (k = 3), hearing loss (k = 1), HIV (k = 1), multiple sclerosis (k = 1), and tinnitus (k = 1). Internet and telephone were the most used technology platforms. All studies included therapist contact with considerable heterogeneity between studies. Random effects meta-analyses found medium effect sizes showing technology-supported ACT outperformed comparator groups on measures of function at post-treatment (Hedges’ g = -0.49; p = 0.002) and follow-up (Hedges’ g = -0.52; p = 0.02), as well as ACT process outcomes at post-treatment (Hedges’ g = 0.48; p < 0.001) and follow-up (Hedges’ g = 0.44; p < 0.001). Technology-supported ACT shows promise for improving function and ACT process outcomes across a range of CHCs. Recommendations are provided to optimize technology-supported ACT for CHCs. PROSPERO registration number: CRD42020200230.
HEALTH
Standardized mortality ratios in multiple sclerosis: Systematic review with meta-analysis

Acta Neurol Scand. 2021 Nov 24. doi: 10.1111/ane.13559. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To perform a meta-analysis of all-cause, cause-specific and gender-specific standardized mortality ratio and crude mortality rate for people with multiple sclerosis. We also examined the temporal trends in this data. METHODS: Medline, Cochrane Library and Scopus were...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Classification Approaches for Treating Low Back Pain Have Small Effects That Are Not Clinically Meaningful: A Systematic Review With Meta-analysis

Objective: To determine if classification systems improve patient-reported outcomes for people with low back pain (LBP). Design: Systematic review with meta-analysis. Literature search: MEDLINE, EMBASE, CINAHL, Web of Science Core Collection and CENTRAL were searched from inception to 21 June, 2021. Reference lists of prior systematic reviews and included trials were screened.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
#Meta Analysis#Covid 19#Alcohol Consumption#Food Drink#Beverages#Covid#Mdn N 1 092
Associations between Lifestyle Behaviors and Quality of Life Differ Based on Multiple Sclerosis Phenotype

J Pers Med. 2021 Nov 17;11(11):1218. doi: 10.3390/jpm11111218. Multiple sclerosis (MS), a neuroinflammatory disorder, occurs as non-progressive or progressive phenotypes; both forms present with diverse symptoms that may reduce quality of life (QoL). Adherence to healthy lifestyle behaviors has been associated with higher QoL in people with MS; whether these associations differ based on MS phenotype is unknown. Cross-sectional self-reported observational data from 1108 iConquerMS participants were analysed. Associations between lifestyle behaviors and QoL were assessed by linear regression, and phenotype differences via moderation analyses. Diet, wellness, and physical activity, but not vitamin D or omega-3 supplement use, were associated with QoL. Specifically, certain diet types were negatively associated with QoL in relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS), and positively associated in progressive MS (ProgMS). Participation in wellness activities had mixed associations with QoL in RRMS but was not associated in ProgMS. Physical activity was positively associated with QoL in RRMS and ProgMS. Phenotype differences were observed in diet and wellness with physical QoL, and physical activity with most QoL subdomains. Our findings show lifestyle behaviors are associated with QoL and appear to differ based on MS phenotype. Future studies assessing timing, duration, and adherence of adopting lifestyle behaviors may better inform their role in MS management.
LIFESTYLE
Validation of the Spanish-language version of the Montreal Cognitive Assessment as a screening test for cognitive impairment in multiple sclerosis

Neurologia (Engl Ed). 2021 Nov 23:S2173-5808(21)00183-8. doi: 10.1016/j.nrleng.2019.11.007. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The neuropsychological batteries traditionally used for the assessment of cognitive impairment (CI) in patients with multiple sclerosis are complex tests requiring a long time to administer. Simpler tests are needed to detect cognitive impairment in daily clinical practice.
HEALTH
Systematic review of structural and functional neuroimaging studies of cannabis use in adolescence and emerging adulthood: evidence from 90 studies and 9441 participants

Cannabis use peaks in adolescence, and adolescents may be more vulnerable to the neural effects of cannabis and cannabis-related harms due to ongoing brain development during this period. In light of ongoing cannabis policy changes, increased availability, reduced perceptions of harm, heightened interest in medicinal applications of cannabis, and drastic increases in cannabis potency, it is essential to establish an understanding of cannabis effects on the developing adolescent brain. This systematic review aims to: (1) synthesize extant literature on functional and structural neural alterations associated with cannabis use during adolescence and emerging adulthood; (2) identify gaps in the literature that critically impede our ability to accurately assess the effect of cannabis on adolescent brain function and development; and (3) provide recommendations for future research to bridge these gaps and elucidate the mechanisms underlying cannabis-related harms in adolescence and emerging adulthood, with the long-term goal of facilitating the development of improved prevention, early intervention, and treatment approaches targeting adolescent cannabis users (CU). Based on a systematic search of Medline and PsycInfo and other non-systematic sources, we identified 90 studies including 9441 adolescents and emerging adults (n"‰="‰3924 CU, n"‰="‰5517 non-CU), which provide preliminary evidence for functional and structural alterations in frontoparietal, frontolimbic, frontostriatal, and cerebellar regions among adolescent cannabis users. Larger, more rigorous studies are essential to reconcile divergent results, assess potential moderators of cannabis effects on the developing brain, disentangle risk factors for use from consequences of exposure, and elucidate the extent to which cannabis effects are reversible with abstinence. Guidelines for conducting this work are provided.
HEALTH
Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Old Spice & Secret Deodorant Recalled Due To Cancer-Causing Chemical

Procter and Gamble has issued a recall on 18 deodorant products after discovering they contain a cancer-causing chemical. The products, which are sold under the Old Spice and Secret brand names, have been found to contain benzene, which has been linked to blood cancers and other blood-related disorders, according to the FDA.
HEALTH
This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
Salt causes surprising reaction deep in the brain

New research in rodents reveals surprising new information about the relationship between neuron activity and blood flow deep in the brain, as well as how consuming salt affects the brain. When neurons are activated, it typically produces a rapid increase of blood flow to the area. This relationship is known...
SCIENCE
Rejection Is More Painful With ADHD

ADHD & Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria: What the current research tells us (or doesn’t) about RSD. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. Why are some people with ADHD so sensitive? We’re extra.
Taking Too Much of This Supplement Makes Your Cancer Risk Soar, Study Says

On top of a healthy diet, taking daily supplements can be an easy way to ensure your body gets enough of the vitamins and minerals it needs to function properly. It's also reasonably common: According to a recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 57.6 percent of U.S. adults had used one of the pills at any point in the past 30 days. But just like over-the-counter medicine, it's crucial to follow instructions whenever you're taking them to make sure you're not overdoing it. Research has shown that taking too much of one supplement in particular could increase the risk of one type of cancer. Read on to see why you should double-check your daily dosages.
CANCER
The #1 Best Way to Stay Healthy in Older Age, New Study Says

There are no shortcuts when it comes to aging gracefully. If maintaining mobility, cognition, and overall quality of life well into old age was as easy as flipping a switch, we would all be running marathons at the age of 85. They may be boring and bothersome at times, but...
HEALTH

