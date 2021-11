ST. LOUIS – Juana Cowen didn’t know what she was going to do. She and her daughters were homeless, living in shelters, and couch surfing with relatives. With the help of Beyond Housing, Juana and her children were able to get an education, start businesses, and become homeowners. She stopped by Studio STL with her inspirational message of hope and hard work.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 12 DAYS AGO