Dream Green

Appears in the December 2021 issue. Jody and Beth Osmund recognize that, for most people, it’s the unrivaled flavor of their farm-raised meat that keeps customers coming back for more. Black Angus beef, as well as Duroc and Hampshire pork, are raised at their Cedar Valley Sustainable Farm (cedarvalleysustainable.com) in Ottawa. Packages can be picked up at Solemn Oath Brewery each month, including CSA shares as well as smaller packages—ground beef and pork or sample packs filled with steaks, chicken, and chops—perfect for the holidays. But the Osmunds also say that every CSA is a vote for localizing food production closer to home. When COVID struck last year, everyone wanted to buy local, but consumer options were limited because the country’s food system is monopolized. “What we’ve lost,” says Jody, “is resiliency and redundancy.”
