Environment

Dream Green

Cover picture for the articleAppears in the December 2021 issue. Recycling and sustainability may not be the first things to come to mind when shopping for new bedding. But with more people desiring products...

Gettysburg Times

Dreams we dream together

It’s not often someone asks for my advice. Especially someone half my age. I wanted to help her. But I didn’t dare risk saying anything that might cause her to make a serious mistake. In my experience, asking for directions can either get you where you want to go or...
LIFESTYLE
thv11.com

Greens, greens, greens with Debbie Arnold

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Collard greens are a staple on many Southern dining tables. Debbie Arnold with Dining with Debbie says she grows collards, kale, mustard, turnips, arugula and other varietal greens in her winter garden. She uses them braised or stewed, in soups, stews or salads! They're also rich in vitamins A, B, E and K and high in fiber.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
recipesgram.com

Choco-Coconut Dream Pie

This choco-coco dream pie is the ultimate chocolate and coconut combination! So rich and moist, this amazingly delicious pie is simple and easy to prepare – plus a perfect summer dessert choice. Smooth and creamy, try the recipe:. Servings 1 (9-inch) pie. Ingredients:. 8 ounces’ semi-sweet chocolate, finely chopped. 1...
RECIPES
escalontimes.com

Spending Time In My Dreams

Dreams are unusual things. Not the dreams that you are awake for, the goals you set; I mean the dreams that are part of your nightly sleep. At least I think we are supposed to dream every night; I just don’t remember too many of mine. I have a few...
TV & VIDEOS
bhhschicago.com

566 S Main Street

Great opportunity to live in the heart of Naperville! Only two blocks to Downtown! First floor bedroom can be used as the Master Beds. 2 upstair Bedrooms. 2 full Baths! Bonus room in Basement can be 4th Bedroom! Plenty of storage! Large lot And Much More Schedule your Showings Today!!
NAPERVILLE, IL
bhhschicago.com

207 E 31st Street #5F

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom with heated garage parking condo located by the side of Illinois Institute of Technology. Hardwood floor through out the condo. In unit washer/dryer and nice size balcony. Granite countertop and Stainless steel appliances. Bus stop to Downtown is in front of the building. Close to the lake, redline and green line station, Chinatown. and minutes to Chicago downtown.
CHICAGO, IL
napervillemagazine.com

Soup to nuts

With fall in full swing and winter on the horizon, there’s one thing we can all agree on—it’s cooking season. Whether you’re planning meals for December holidays or a simple gathering with family and friends, these five tried-and-true cookbooks are sure to have you going back for seconds. 1. Classic...
NAPERVILLE, IL
napervillemagazine.com

Classic Stunner

The timeless personality of this home on Washington Street in Hinsdale shines from the moment a visitor drives up the tree-lined block. “I think the house sits superbly on the lot. The curb appeal is stellar,” listing agent Dawn McKenna says. “This house will look good in 10 years, it would’ve looked good 10 years ago, and it looks good today. It’s a classic.”
HINSDALE, IL
napervillemagazine.com

A virtual food bank

In an ongoing effort to end hunger in our community, Woodridge-based West Suburban Community Pantry successfully launched a virtual program to enable clients to easily order and pick up much-needed groceries and household items. “The reality of hunger in the United States is not that we don’t have enough food,”...
CHARITIES
napervillemagazine.com

Have Meat, Will Travel

Appears in the December 2021 issue. Jody and Beth Osmund recognize that, for most people, it’s the unrivaled flavor of their farm-raised meat that keeps customers coming back for more. Black Angus beef, as well as Duroc and Hampshire pork, are raised at their Cedar Valley Sustainable Farm (cedarvalleysustainable.com) in Ottawa. Packages can be picked up at Solemn Oath Brewery each month, including CSA shares as well as smaller packages—ground beef and pork or sample packs filled with steaks, chicken, and chops—perfect for the holidays. But the Osmunds also say that every CSA is a vote for localizing food production closer to home. When COVID struck last year, everyone wanted to buy local, but consumer options were limited because the country’s food system is monopolized. “What we’ve lost,” says Jody, “is resiliency and redundancy.”
AGRICULTURE
napervillemagazine.com

The Holiday Blues

Appears in the December 2021 issue. Because the holiday season is generally regarded as a time of happiness and joy, the idea of the “holiday blues” is something of a mystery to those who haven’t experienced it. But during a season in which feelings of happiness are largely assumed and expected, a lack of cheerfulness becomes that much more obvious to the person who isn’t feeling it. And when combined with the seasonal changes of winter, this depressive effect can really settle in for some people.
NAPERVILLE, IL
napervillemagazine.com

Inside Out

A beautiful setting for their dream home was a must for a local couple who searched for years to find the right location. The eventual winner? A double lot with plentiful trees backing up to Cantigny Golf Club, which seemed just right, as the wife works professionally as a landscape architect.
NAPERVILLE, IL
ARTnews

Black Friday 2021 Deals on Art Supplies

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Today is Black Friday, the start of the holiday shopping season, and stores are posting their Black Friday bargains! Whether you need art and craft supplies, are yearning to pick up a new hobby, or are in the market for a gift for your creative loved ones, now is the time to buy—especially since the global supply chain is still a mess, causing widespread shipping delays. As always, ARTnews scouting the best deals on art and craft supplies, from professional-grade tools...
SHOPPING

