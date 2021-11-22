ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Public push back

Cover picture for the articleIn Naperville, six firefighters are suing Governor J.B. Pritzker and the city for imposing and enforcing a mandate that health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19, arguing that the mandate is unconstitutional. In Chicago, the police union is fighting the city’s expectation that officers report their vaccination status and...

