ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Family resilience and psychological distress in the COVID-19 pandemic: A mixed methods study

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

Dev Psychol. 2021 Oct;57(10):1563-1581. doi: 10.1037/dev0001221. Many changes were thrust upon families by the COVID-19 pandemic, including mandated quarantines, social distancing, transitions to distance learning for children, and remote work. The current study used mixed methods to examine the challenges and resilience of families in the United States during the pandemic...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
bcm.edu

Moral distress and the role of social workers during COVID-19

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, hospital and community-based resources have been cut and ICUs at maximum capacity. Underfunded healthcare systems, lack of healthcare coverage and inadequate access to equitable care and vaccinations have led many social workers to struggle with extensive and often insurmountable caseloads. As highly complex medical and ethical scenarios increase, experiences of moral distress have heightened.
PUBLIC HEALTH
inforisktoday.com

Using Psychology to Increase Organizational Resiliency

Including psychology in cybersecurity educational awareness programs allows employees to recognize and trust their own instincts when dealing with a potential security incident, says Denise Beardon, head of information security engagement at international law firm Pinsent Masons. Using email phishing as an example, she says, "As we bring in psychology...
MENTAL HEALTH
erienewsnow.com

COVID-19 pandemic increasing risk of anxiety, and therefore heart disease: study

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) -- A significant number of patients are reporting symptoms of depression that worsened throughout the pandemic, placing them at higher risk for heart disease, a new study has found. Conducted by researchers at Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City, the study involved 4,633 patients who completed...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Psychological Distress#Family Resilience#Mental Health#White Non Hispanic
Tu Salud

Long-Term Study of Children With COVID-19 Begins

A large, long-term study of the impacts of COVID-19 on children has enrolled its first participant at the National Institutes of Health’s Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. The study, which is supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, will track up to 1,000 children and young adults who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and evaluate the impact of COVID-19 on their physical and mental health over three years.
BETHESDA, MD
MedicalXpress

Exploring psychological resiliency of older adults with diabetes

Studies suggest that exposure to the COVID-19 pandemic has been associated with a variety of different mental health consequences including reports of depression, loneliness, and insomnia. People who are more than 65 years of age and those with underlying medical conditions such as type 2 diabetes and obesity are particularly vulnerable to negative outcomes from COVID-19. Until now, few investigations have identified and separated the mental health consequences of exposure to the COVID-19 pandemic from preexisting factors in this age group. A new prospective study of a large cohort of older adults with type 2 diabetes and overweight/obesity from across the U.S. has explored this subject with surprising results.
MENTAL HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Ambivalent heroism? – Psychological burden and suicidal ideation among nurses during the Covid-19 pandemic

Nurs Open. 2021 Nov 18. doi: 10.1002/nop2.1130. Online ahead of print. AIM: During the Covid-19 pandemic, the risk for nurses’ mental health has rapidly increased. The two main goals of this study were the examination of (1) the psychological burden and (2) of suicidal ideation and its associated risk factors one year after the Covid-19 pandemic begun.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study analyzes calls to helplines in 19 countries during pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing a wide range of mental health issues worldwide. However, it is still difficult to quantify which general trends exist in populations and which are also transnational. In order to shed more light on such trends, a research team consisting of Valentin Klotzbücher from the Department of Economics and Dr. Stephanie Reich from Faculty of Environment and Natural Resources at the University of Freiburg, along with Marius Brülhart and Rafael Lalive from the University of Lausanne, has now analyzed 8 million calls to helplines in 19 countries.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
University of Arkansas

Hearne to Present 'Psychological Distress During the COVID-19 Epidemic' at Pryor Center on Dec. 2

The Pryor Center Presents lecture series presented by the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences continues at 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 2, with "Psychological Distress Early in the COVID-19 Pandemic by Race/Ethnicity and Educational Attainment," featuring Brittany N. Hearne, assistant professor in the Department of Sociology and Criminology. This series is part of the Pryor Center's expanded mission of education, research and outreach.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Newswise

UCLA-led Research Finds Americans Suffering Psychological Distress Over Pandemic-Related Job Loss

Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Nov. 22, 2021) – Negative employment changes during the COVID-19 pandemic are associated with psychological distress, according to a new study led by UCLA scientists and published in the November edition of the peer-reviewed Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine. With data from the national population-based...
LOS ANGELES, CA
docwirenews.com

Impact of worries associated with COVID-19 on diabetes-related psychological symptoms in older adults with Type 2 diabetes

Geriatr Nurs. 2021 Nov 12;43:58-63. doi: 10.1016/j.gerinurse.2021.11.006. Online ahead of print. This study examined the associations between worries associated with COVID-19, diabetes-specific distress, and depressive symptoms in older adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D), who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 and its psychological impacts. A cross-sectional online survey was conducted with 84 older adults with T2D from June to December 2020. Participants had little to moderate worries associated with COVID-19, with the greatest worries about the economy recession, followed by a family member catching COVID-19, lifestyle disruptions, and overwhelmed local hospitals. Bivariate correlation and tobit regression revealed that increases in worries associated with COVID-19 were associated with increased diabetes distress and depressive symptoms. Specifically, worries associated with COVID-19 increased diabetes-specific emotional burden and physician-related and regimen-related distress. Increased diabetes distress and depressive symptoms worsened by COVID-19 may ultimately lead to poor glucose control. Additional assessment by mental health experts should be considered for older adults with T2D during and after infectious disease pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Understanding health anxiety in the COVID-19 pandemic

Int J Soc Psychiatry. 2021 Nov 25:207640211057794. doi: 10.1177/00207640211057794. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be one of the greatest public health challenges faced by the UK. Reported rates of psychiatric difficulties have increased and the mechanisms by which the pandemic has affected mental health requires investigation.
MENTAL HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Pandemic Had Greater Effect on Work-Life Balance for Female Physicians

Significant gender disparities have been observed in work and family experiences and mental health symptoms between female and male physician parents during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study published online Nov. 12 in JAMA Network Open. Elena Frank, Ph.D., from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and colleagues...
ANN ARBOR, MI
docwirenews.com

Stress Among Asian Youth During COVID-19: Moderation by Educational, Spiritual, and Cultural Sources of Belonging

J Adolesc Health. 2021 Nov 23:S1054-139X(21)00499-7. doi: 10.1016/j.jadohealth.2021.10.007. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: The aim of this study is to examine levels of COVID-19 stress among Asian youth-compared to white youth-in a Canadian sample, and whether this stress is moderated by a sense of belonging derived from access to contextual (spiritual, cultural, educational) resources.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Prevalence and influencing factors of anxiety and depression symptoms among surgical nurses during COVID-19 pandemic: A large-scale cross-sectional study

Nurs Open. 2021 Nov 16. doi: 10.1002/nop2.1127. Online ahead of print. AIM: To evaluate the prevalence and influencing factors of anxiety and depression symptoms in surgical nurses during the COVID-19 epidemic in Anhui, China. METHODS: A cross-sectional, multic’entre quantitative study was conducted among surgical nurses in Anhui province. SAS, SDS...
PUBLIC HEALTH
childrensnational.org

Study shows increase in diabetes cases during COVID-19 pandemic

While the effects of COVID-19 on diabetes-related outcomes are extensively studied in adults, data about the incidence and severity of presentation of pediatric new-onset Type 1 diabetes (T1D) and Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is limited. A new retrospective study of 737 youth diagnosed with diabetes at Children’s National Hospital between March 11, 2018 and March 10, 2021 found pediatric T1D cases rose 15.2% and T2D cases increased by 182% during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic compared to the prior two years — affecting non-Hispanic Black youth the most.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jillian Enright

Rejection Is More Painful With ADHD

ADHD & Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria: What the current research tells us (or doesn’t) about RSD. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. Why are some people with ADHD so sensitive? We’re extra.
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Psychological Burden in Patients With Distressing GI Complaints and Somatic Symptom Disorder

Patients with distressing and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complaints who fulfilled the criteria for somatic symptom disorder (SSD) exhibited higher psychological burden compared with patients who did not have SSD. These findings, from a cross-sectional study, were published in the Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology. Patients (N=1198) with GI symptoms were recruited...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy