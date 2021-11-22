Family resilience and psychological distress in the COVID-19 pandemic: A mixed methods study

Geriatr Nurs. 2021 Nov 12;43:58-63. doi: 10.1016/j.gerinurse.2021.11.006. Online ahead of print. This study examined the associations between worries associated with COVID-19, diabetes-specific distress, and depressive symptoms in older adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D), who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 and its psychological impacts. A cross-sectional online survey was conducted with 84 older adults with T2D from June to December 2020. Participants had little to moderate worries associated with COVID-19, with the greatest worries about the economy recession, followed by a family member catching COVID-19, lifestyle disruptions, and overwhelmed local hospitals. Bivariate correlation and tobit regression revealed that increases in worries associated with COVID-19 were associated with increased diabetes distress and depressive symptoms. Specifically, worries associated with COVID-19 increased diabetes-specific emotional burden and physician-related and regimen-related distress. Increased diabetes distress and depressive symptoms worsened by COVID-19 may ultimately lead to poor glucose control. Additional assessment by mental health experts should be considered for older adults with T2D during and after infectious disease pandemic.

