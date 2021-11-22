ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Anticoagulation in COVID-19: a review of current literature and guidelines

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

Hosp Pract (1995). 2021 Nov 22. doi: 10.1080/21548331.2021.2007648. Online ahead of print. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections are associated with greater risk of both arterial and venous thromboembolic events. This has...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
docwirenews.com

Dysgeusia: A review in the context of COVID-19

J Am Dent Assoc. 2021 Nov 16:S0002-8177(21)00519-5. doi: 10.1016/j.adaj.2021.08.009. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Taste disorders in general, and dysgeusia in particular, are relatively common disorders that may be a sign of a more complex acute or chronic medical condition. During the COVID-19 pandemic, taste disorders have found their way into the realm of general as well as specialty dentistry, with significance in screening for patients who potentially may have the virus.
SCIENCE
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Guidelines For Holiday Gatherings Released By CDC

With Thanksgiving just days away, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has released safety guidelines for holiday gatherings."There are several ways to enjoy holiday traditions and protect your health," the CDC said. "Because many generations tend to gather to celebrate holidays, …
FESTIVAL
theedgemarkets.com

MoH holds off implementing ‘unpopular’ Covid-19 guidelines for aircrew

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 23): The Ministry of Health (MoH) will hold off plans to implement new Covid-19 guidelines that mandate the crew of both commercial and cargo airlines arriving in Malaysia to undergo fever screening and rapid antigen (RTK-Ag) tests, said industry stakeholders. It is understood that MoH has decided...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

The COVID-19 Pandemic: Reflections of Science, Person, and Challenge in Academic Research Settings

J Neuroimmune Pharmacol. 2021 Nov 26. doi: 10.1007/s11481-021-10035-2. Online ahead of print. In spring of 2021, the Society on NeuroImmune Pharmacology (SNIP) organized a virtual workshop on the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The daylong event’s fourth and final symposium, “Well-being and reflections,” offered a glimpse at the pandemic’s impact on the lives of our scientists and educators. This manuscript includes a brief summary of the symposium, a transcription of our incoming president Dr. Santosh Kumar’s lecture, titled “Intervention and improved well-being of basic science researchers during the COVID-19 era: a case study,” and the panel discussion that followed, “Reflection and sharing,” featuring Drs. Jean M. Bidlack, Sylvia Fitting, Santhi Gorantla, Maria Cecilia G. Marcondes, Loyda M. Melendez, and Ilker K. Sariyer. The conclusion of this manuscript includes comments from SNIP’s president Dr. Sulie L. Chang and our Chief Editor, Dr. Howard E. Gendelman. Drs. Sowmya Yelamanchili and Jeymohan Joseph co-chaired the symposium.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guideline#Anticoagulation#Covid 19#Literature#Coronavirus Disease#Fibrinolytic#Pmid
Harvard Crimson

School of Public Health Panel Discusses Current State of Covid-19 Pandemic

The Harvard School of Public Health co-hosted an event with National Public Radio on the state of Covid-19 on Friday afternoon. By Ryan N. Gajarawala. Experts in immunology, epidemiology, and infectious diseases discussed the current state of the Covid-19 pandemic in a forum jointly presented by the Harvard School of Public Health and National Public Radio on Friday afternoon.
HARVARD, MA
docwirenews.com

Minority Stress and Mental Health: A Review of the Literature

J Homosex. 2021 Nov 23:1-25. doi: 10.1080/00918369.2021.2004794. Online ahead of print. Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) populations experience significant health disparities, theorized to result from LGBT specific minority stressors. The fully conceptualized Minority Stress Model was published more than 15 years ago. Minority stressors include external conditions and events, such as discrimination and victimization. Internal minority stressors include expectations of rejection and discrimination, concealment of minority identity, and internalizations of negative dominant cultural attitudes, beliefs, stereotypes, and values. Connection to sexual and gender minority communities is theorized to moderate the effects of minority stressors. In this integrative review, I examine two decades of research on minority stress. Based on this review, I highlight strengths and limitations of the model, and suggest next steps for moving minority stress research forward.
MENTAL HEALTH
mynbc5.com

New guidelines for contact tracing if positive for COVID-19

BURLINGTON, Vt. — It’s an overwhelming time for the health department. We are in the midst of a COVID-19 surge. The health department credits the highly contagious delta variant for the increase in cases and now they’re asking some people who test positive for the virus to contact trace on their own.
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Gettysburg Connection

LASD struggles with state Covid-19 guidelines and experiences few cases

The Littlestown Area School District Capital Building Project was moved forward by the school board at its regular meeting on Monday. The board authorized the LASD Administration and RLPS Architects to proceed with the consolidation of the secondary schools in alignment with the Feasibility Study. This would allow the administration to begin the consolidation of the Maple Avenue Middle School (MAMS) with the Littlestown High School to provide facilities that will house grades 6 through 12.
LITTLESTOWN, PA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co Schools modifies some COVID-19 guidelines this month, reviewing other restrictions in place

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is updating some of its COVID-19 operating procedures that address quarantined students, and spectator capacities at indoor events. These updates take effect this month as CCPS continues to work with both the local and state health departments to monitor public health conditions and COVID-19 data.   The school system is also […] The post Charles Co Schools modifies some COVID-19 guidelines this month, reviewing other restrictions in place appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
docwirenews.com

Update on systemic treatment of upper tract urothelial carcinoma: a narrative review of the literature

Transl Androl Urol. 2021 Oct;10(10):4051-4061. doi: 10.21037/tau-21-47. Urothelial cancer (UC) is most commonly found in the urinary bladder, but can also appear in the upper urinary tract, where it is associated with several disease-specific challenges affecting its diagnosis, clinical staging, surgical management, and systemic therapy. A significant number of patients experience extra-vesical disease recurrence despite radical nephroureterectomy (RNU), leading to inevitable demise. Over the last years, the therapeutic armamentarium of UC has expanded with several systemic treatment options entering clinical care and deliver the potential to support a more individualized treatment in the near future. Currently, novel targeted therapies are emerging, accompanied with extensive biomarker research, which leads to a better understanding of the disease and therefore, reshaping the treatment landscape continuously and decisively. Though, systemic treatment of UTUC comes along with certain challenges that are specific to the disease, e.g., loss of renal function after RNU, which might result in ineligibility for a cisplatin-based chemotherapy. In this narrative review, the current standard of systemic treatment of UC in the perioperative and metastatic treatment setting are reported, with focus on UTUC. In addition, molecular aspects of UTUC, as well as future directions and specific implications for treatment of patients diagnosed with UTUC are discussed.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

NON-INVASIVE VENTILATION IN PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 FROM THE PERSPECTIVE OF THE RISK OF CONTAMINATION: A NARRATIVE REVIEW

Expert Rev Respir Med. 2021 Nov 26. doi: 10.1080/17476348.2021.2011223. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Non-invasive ventilation (NIV) can be a useful resource to treat acute respiratory failure (ARF), which occurs in patients with COVID-19. However, it is important to consider that there are still no clinical studies that have verified the safety of its use in increase of contamination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Risk factors of severe COVID-19 in people with multiple sclerosis : A systematic review and meta-analysis

Rev Neurol (Paris). 2021 Nov 4:S0035-3787(21)00743-8. doi: 10.1016/j.neurol.2021.10.003. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: To gather, synthesize, and meta-analyze data regarding the risk factors associated with a severe course of COVID-19 among patients with multiple sclerosis (pwMS). METHODS: MEDLINE, Embase, Scopus, and WoS were searched in May 2021. Briefly, the eligibility...
PUBLIC HEALTH
tctmd.com

Select COVID-19 Patients May Benefit From Postdischarge Anticoagulation

The risk of venous thromboembolic (VTE) events in patients discharged after a COVID-19 hospitalization is relatively low, but the presence of certain features may justify consideration of extended thromboprophylaxis, researchers suggest. Specifically, patients with a history of VTE, a D-dimer level above 3 μg/mL, or a predischarge C-reactive protein (CRP)...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Cosmetic tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic: Dealing with the aftermath

J Plast Reconstr Aesthet Surg. 2021 Nov 14:S1748-6815(21)00556-8. doi: 10.1016/j.bjps.2021.11.013. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Despite government restrictions during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, cosmetic tourism continued to occur. The authors present the impact of cosmetic tourism on their plastic surgery unit. METHODS: Retrospective case note review of two cohorts was...
SKIN CARE
docwirenews.com

Meta-analysis of arbidol versuslopinavir/ritonavir in the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019

J Med Virol. 2021 Nov 27. doi: 10.1002/jmv.27481. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: To systematically evaluate the efficacy and safety of Arbidol and lopinavir/ritonavir (LPV/r) in the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019(COVID-19) using a meta-analysis method. METHODS: The China Knowledge Network, VIP database, WanFang database PubMed database, Embase database, and...
SCIENCE
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy