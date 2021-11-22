Anticoagulation in COVID-19: a review of current literature and guidelines

Transl Androl Urol. 2021 Oct;10(10):4051-4061. doi: 10.21037/tau-21-47. Urothelial cancer (UC) is most commonly found in the urinary bladder, but can also appear in the upper urinary tract, where it is associated with several disease-specific challenges affecting its diagnosis, clinical staging, surgical management, and systemic therapy. A significant number of patients experience extra-vesical disease recurrence despite radical nephroureterectomy (RNU), leading to inevitable demise. Over the last years, the therapeutic armamentarium of UC has expanded with several systemic treatment options entering clinical care and deliver the potential to support a more individualized treatment in the near future. Currently, novel targeted therapies are emerging, accompanied with extensive biomarker research, which leads to a better understanding of the disease and therefore, reshaping the treatment landscape continuously and decisively. Though, systemic treatment of UTUC comes along with certain challenges that are specific to the disease, e.g., loss of renal function after RNU, which might result in ineligibility for a cisplatin-based chemotherapy. In this narrative review, the current standard of systemic treatment of UC in the perioperative and metastatic treatment setting are reported, with focus on UTUC. In addition, molecular aspects of UTUC, as well as future directions and specific implications for treatment of patients diagnosed with UTUC are discussed.

