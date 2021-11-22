Levamisole-induced and COVID-19-induced retiform purpura: two overlapping, emerging clinical syndromes

J Neuroimmune Pharmacol. 2021 Nov 26. doi: 10.1007/s11481-021-10035-2. Online ahead of print. In spring of 2021, the Society on NeuroImmune Pharmacology (SNIP) organized a virtual workshop on the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The daylong event’s fourth and final symposium, “Well-being and reflections,” offered a glimpse at the pandemic’s impact on the lives of our scientists and educators. This manuscript includes a brief summary of the symposium, a transcription of our incoming president Dr. Santosh Kumar’s lecture, titled “Intervention and improved well-being of basic science researchers during the COVID-19 era: a case study,” and the panel discussion that followed, “Reflection and sharing,” featuring Drs. Jean M. Bidlack, Sylvia Fitting, Santhi Gorantla, Maria Cecilia G. Marcondes, Loyda M. Melendez, and Ilker K. Sariyer. The conclusion of this manuscript includes comments from SNIP’s president Dr. Sulie L. Chang and our Chief Editor, Dr. Howard E. Gendelman. Drs. Sowmya Yelamanchili and Jeymohan Joseph co-chaired the symposium.
Comments / 0