ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Levamisole-induced and COVID-19-induced retiform purpura: two overlapping, emerging clinical syndromes

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

Arch Dermatol Res. 2021 Nov 22. doi: 10.1007/s00403-021-02303-1. Online ahead of print. Levamisole exposure in cocaine users is a well-recognized cause of retiform purpura, a distinctive net-like maculopapular patch....

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purpura#Levamisole#Kidneys#Doi#Pmid
ScienceAlert

Molecule Derived From Poisonous Plant Blocks All SARS-CoV-2 Variants in Cell Cultures

The plant-based antiviral agent thapsigargin (TG), derived from a group of poisonous plants known as 'deadly carrots', appears to be effective against all variants of SARS-CoV-2 in the lab – and that includes the quick-spreading Delta variant. A previous study published in February demonstrated that TG can be effective against a host of viruses. Now, this latest work by the same research team confirms that the antiviral also isn't being outflanked as SARS-CoV-2 evolves. With the emergence of new variants an ongoing possibility, it's intriguing to observe the continuous efficacy of TG. In tests on cell cultures in the lab, doses of TG delivered...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Herpes virus found to promote chronic deterioration of the immune system

A research team at the University of Córdoba is studying the alterations that occur in the immune system's T lymphocytes with respect to age and in relation to the cytomegalovirus herpesvirus. T lymphocytes are the cells of the immune system in charge of fending off viruses and cellular alterations produced...
SCIENCE
Shorthorn

UTA to open two COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Maverick Activities Center

UTA will open two on-campus pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Maverick Activities Center Room 100B, according to a campus-wide email. These clinics are free and open to UTA students and employees’ family members and dependents five years and older, according to the email. The clinics will operate on a walk-in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
zoeharcombe.com

COVID-19 Anxiety Syndrome Scale

* COVID-19 brought profound changes to the way we live. There has been a significant increase in the proportion of adults reporting anxiety or depressive disorder, when compared to 2019. * As early as spring 2020, psychologists and behavioural experts observed changes in human behaviour, and they have studied and...
MENTAL HEALTH
newportthisweek.com

COVID-19 Vaccination/Booster Clinics

COVID-19 Vaccination/Booster Clinics with multiple dates are available for people to receive the COVID-19 vaccination or a booster shot at the Edward King House Senior Center. To schedule an appointment, visit vaccination.org, edwardkinghouse.org, or call 401-846-7426, x1. Shots are available at the following times:. Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 2...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 may trigger post-viral syndromes

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, can sometimes trigger several post-viral syndromes, or diseases occurring after infection, NPR reported Nov. 18. One study published by Brain Sciences found 13 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients met the criteria for chronic fatigue syndrome, also called ME/CFS, six months after receiving a COVID-19 diagnosis. The study included 130 patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Spike residue 403 affects binding of coronavirus spikes to human ACE2

Nat Commun. 2021 Nov 25;12(1):6855. doi: 10.1038/s41467-021-27180-0. The bat sarbecovirus RaTG13 is a close relative of SARS-CoV-2, the cause of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this bat virus was most likely unable to directly infect humans since its Spike (S) protein does not interact efficiently with the human ACE2 receptor. Here, we show that a single T403R mutation increases binding of RaTG13 S to human ACE2 and allows VSV pseudoparticle infection of human lung cells and intestinal organoids. Conversely, mutation of R403T in the SARS-CoV-2 S reduces pseudoparticle infection and viral replication. The T403R RaTG13 S is neutralized by sera from individuals vaccinated against COVID-19 indicating that vaccination might protect against future zoonoses. Our data suggest that a positively charged amino acid at position 403 in the S protein is critical for efficient utilization of human ACE2 by S proteins of bat coronaviruses. This finding could help to better predict the zoonotic potential of animal coronaviruses.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Nanovesicles derived from bispecific CAR-T cells targeting the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 for treating COVID-19

J Nanobiotechnology. 2021 Nov 25;19(1):391. doi: 10.1186/s12951-021-01148-0. BACKGROUND: Considering the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by SARS-CoV-2, there is an urgent need to develop effective treatments. At present, neutralizing antibodies and small-molecule drugs such as remdesivir, the most promising compound to treat this infection, have attracted considerable attention. However, some potential problems need to be concerned including viral resistance to antibody-mediated neutralization caused by selective pressure from a single antibody treatment, the unexpected antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) effect, and the toxic effect of small-molecule drugs.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

The COVID-19 Pandemic: Reflections of Science, Person, and Challenge in Academic Research Settings

J Neuroimmune Pharmacol. 2021 Nov 26. doi: 10.1007/s11481-021-10035-2. Online ahead of print. In spring of 2021, the Society on NeuroImmune Pharmacology (SNIP) organized a virtual workshop on the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The daylong event’s fourth and final symposium, “Well-being and reflections,” offered a glimpse at the pandemic’s impact on the lives of our scientists and educators. This manuscript includes a brief summary of the symposium, a transcription of our incoming president Dr. Santosh Kumar’s lecture, titled “Intervention and improved well-being of basic science researchers during the COVID-19 era: a case study,” and the panel discussion that followed, “Reflection and sharing,” featuring Drs. Jean M. Bidlack, Sylvia Fitting, Santhi Gorantla, Maria Cecilia G. Marcondes, Loyda M. Melendez, and Ilker K. Sariyer. The conclusion of this manuscript includes comments from SNIP’s president Dr. Sulie L. Chang and our Chief Editor, Dr. Howard E. Gendelman. Drs. Sowmya Yelamanchili and Jeymohan Joseph co-chaired the symposium.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

The polysorbate containing AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is tolerated by polyethylene glycol (PEG) allergic patients

Clin Exp Allergy. 2021 Nov 25. doi: 10.1111/cea.14064. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Polyethylene glycol (PEG) is the excipient found in the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. We previously demonstrated PEG allergy was a cause of severe anaphylaxis to the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. PEG is widely used in many household products, cosmetics and medicines. However PEG allergy is rare, there have been few confirmed cases of PEG allergy. The excipient of potential concern in the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is polysorbate 80 (PS80). Cross reactivity between PEG and polysorbate has been suggested, based on their composition and skin test data. The aim of this study was to determine if PEG allergic patients could be vaccinated with the PS80 containing AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
PHARMACEUTICALS
docwirenews.com

Chlorhexidine mouthwash reduces the salivary viral load of SARS-CoV-2: a randomized clinical trial

Oral Dis. 2021 Nov 26. doi: 10.1111/odi.14086. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to evaluate the effect of 0.12% chlorhexidine gluconate on the salivary load of SARS-CoV-2. MATERIALS AND METHODS: A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial was performed on 100 participants positive for SARS-CoV-2. In the test group (n=50),...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccines elicit immunogenicity and T-cell responses in people living with HIV

Int Immunopharmacol. 2021 Nov 18:108383. doi: 10.1016/j.intimp.2021.108383. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUNDS: To date, the effects of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines on people living with HIV (PLWH) were mainly focused on messenger RNA (mRNA) and adenovirus vector-based vaccines, and little is known about the effects of inactivated virus-based vaccine. This study was designed to determine the effects of inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccines on PLWH.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Meta-analysis of arbidol versuslopinavir/ritonavir in the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019

J Med Virol. 2021 Nov 27. doi: 10.1002/jmv.27481. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: To systematically evaluate the efficacy and safety of Arbidol and lopinavir/ritonavir (LPV/r) in the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019(COVID-19) using a meta-analysis method. METHODS: The China Knowledge Network, VIP database, WanFang database PubMed database, Embase database, and...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

A brief review and case report of urothelial carcinoma and metachronous leiomyosarcoma of the bladder at the same anatomic region

Urol Case Rep. 2021 Nov 8;40:101931. doi: 10.1016/j.eucr.2021.101931. eCollection 2022 Jan. One patient with bladder leiomyosarcoma and urothelial carcinoma is very rare. Only 10 cases have been reported in the literature. A 70-year-old patient was admitted due to bladder tumor. Two TURBTs were performed confirming the patient was free of tumor, and pathology reported low-grade urothelial carcinoma. Three years later, a tumor was also found on the right anterolateral wall of urinary bladder and was diagnosed as leiomyosarcoma by pathological examination. Radical cystectomy was performed. With 45 months follow-up, the patient has no recurrence. Two malignancies in the same anatomic region at different time has never been reported to date.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Protective mucosal immunity against SARS-CoV-2 after heterologous systemic prime-mucosal boost immunization

Nat Commun. 2021 Nov 26;12(1):6871. doi: 10.1038/s41467-021-27063-4. Several effective SARS-CoV-2 vaccines are currently in use, but effective boosters are needed to maintain or increase immunity due to waning responses and the emergence of novel variants. Here we report that intranasal vaccinations with adenovirus 5 and 19a vectored vaccines following a systemic plasmid DNA or mRNA priming result in systemic and mucosal immunity in mice. In contrast to two intramuscular applications of an mRNA vaccine, intranasal boosts with adenoviral vectors induce high levels of mucosal IgA and lung-resident memory T cells (TRM); mucosal neutralization of virus variants of concern is also enhanced. The mRNA prime provokes a comprehensive T cell response consisting of circulating and lung TRM after the boost, while the plasmid DNA prime induces mostly mucosal T cells. Concomitantly, the intranasal boost strategies lead to complete protection against a SARS-CoV-2 infection in mice. Our data thus suggest that mucosal booster immunizations after mRNA priming is a promising approach to establish mucosal immunity in addition to systemic responses.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy