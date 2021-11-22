Gender Neutral Christmas Gift Guide That You Always Wanted

Not to toot my own horn, but as the proud owner of an Always Pan, Perfect Pot, Spruce Steamer, Fully Prepped Bundle, etc., I'd consider myself an Our Place expert. Why am I so well-versed in the art of sustainable kitchen essentials, you ask? Because I cover the lifestyle beat here at Most Wanted, and Our Place is the mack daddy brand of trendy, quality cookware. Where there is a new kitchen-ready release from the brand, you can find me patiently waiting (and testing) to see if the juice is worth the squeeze. So, if I have earned your trust, please join me as I attempt to match every person on your holiday gift list with the perfect Our Place present.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO