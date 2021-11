November marks National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, and I think we can all agree that much more needs to be done in terms of fighting this horrible disease. This year, the Alzheimer’s Association is urging families to be proactive in terms of having the difficult yet extremely important conversations that need to take place when a loved one begins exhibiting the early signs of Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. And the organization is partnering with the Ad Council on the “Hopeful Together” campaign, which is promoting the benefits that can come with treatment and support with an early diagnosis, including giving patients and their family members time to plan together and make critical medical, legal and financial decisions.

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO