The Salvation Army - Volunteer

cleveland19.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterview with LaJean Ray, Director of the Fatima Family Center (plus a...

www.cleveland19.com

CBS Sacramento

Salvation Army Feeds Hundreds Hot Thanksgiving Meals

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The demand for help this holiday season is growing.  Many people are struggling to make ends meet or to even afford a meal. Every person has their own story. Some, like Kao Saechao, were comfortable enough to share theirs. He’s fallen on tough times and knows he’s not alone. “I’m just in a bad situation right now but I’m on the right track,” he said.  “We have all been through something, you know. I’m not the only one,” said Nord Young, who is a veteran.   Young is grateful to sit amongst other men who have served, feeling the love and support...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sedalia Democrat

Salvation Army looking for Christmas donations, volunteers

The Christmas season is almost here, and The Salvation Army in Sedalia is in need of some help as they offer help to Pettis County residents in need. The Salvation Army is taking applications for Christmas assistance until Dec. 3. Pettis County residents can sign up in person at 1200 E. Broadway Blvd. from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. Applications can also be mailed or emailed to the Salvation Army. Applicants will need proof of ID, proof of address and proof of income.
abc7amarillo.com

The Salvation Army asking for volunteers for multiple holiday programs

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Salvation Army is looking for people to volunteer this holiday season as bell ringers, with the Angel Tree program and to serve holiday meals on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Bell ringers will be needed from Nov. 26 to Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m....
Citizen Online

Auburn Salvation Army seeks Thanksgiving donations, volunteers

The Salvation Army in Auburn is seeking donations to help with its annual Thanksgiving meal. Like last year, the Salvation Army will once again serve its meals by takeout and delivery due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 800 meals were served to people in need last year. The community...
AUBURN, NY
KTRE

Tyler Salvation Army rings in holiday fundraising

Longview City Manager Keith Bonds announced during Thursday's city council meeting that he will leave his position at the end of January next year. East Texas animal rescues, shelters asking for public’s help as cold weather approaches. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Shelters like SPCA East Texas and Pets Fur...
WWMT

Salvation Army Kalamazoo kicks off Red Kettle Campaign with dire need for volunteers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Salvation Army of Kalamazoo kicked off its Red Kettle Campaign on Saturday afternoon. News Channel 3's Erica Mokay emceed the Red Kettle Kickoff at The Crossroads Mall in Portage. This year, there was a dire need for volunteers. Ronnie Amick, the Kalamazoo Chapter core officer, said...
MyWabashValley.com

Salvation Army of Vigo County looking for volunteer bell ringers to help raise money

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Salvation Army of Vigo County is looking for bell ringers to staff various locations for the group’s annual Red Kettle Campaign. A volunteer or group can call the organization at (812) 232-4081 to assist at a certain spot. Minor volunteers must be accompanied by adults.
wnypapers.com

Salvation Army bellringer campaign underway

The 2021 Salvation Army Bellringer Drive recently kicked off at the Market in the Square in North Tonawanda with speeches, the introduction of the new lieutenants for the Tonawanda district, and with a performance of Christmas carols by the Salvation Army’s four-piece brass band. Grand Island resident Beverly Roesch, who...
WSLS

Local Salvation Army searching for more volunteers this holiday season

Every year around the holiday season if you go to the mall, a department store, or a grocery store you are sure to hear the bells ringing and see the red kettles for The Salvation Army. The red kettles are one of The Salvation Army’s ways of raising money for...
WTOV 9

Salvation Army hosts Red Kettle kickoff in Triadelphia

OHIO COUNTY, WV — It's that time of the year once again, the Salvation Army is out in front of stores kicking off it's collection season. Carols, goodies and candy canes are all staples of the holiday season. Another: The Salvation Army's Red Kettle collection drive. In 2021, officials wanted to go big.
The Nebraska City News Press

SENCA seeks donations, volunteers for Salvation Army Red Kettle project

The Southeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (SENCA) is seeking donations and volunteers to help with the 2021 Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign. Ninety percent of the donations made in Otoe County remain in the county for emergency assistance through SENCA. Sign up to volunteer at https://bit.ly/3nZw2gN. Call 402-297-7398 or email...
ravallirepublic.com

The Salvation Army behind on toy donations, volunteers to ring bells

The Salvation Army of Hamilton wants toy donations to help bring smiles to local children this Christmas and needs volunteers to ring bells for their Kettle program. The Salvation Army of Hamilton Service Center Coordinator Fidelis Temukum said he is worried. He has even placed fliers on business windows around town expressing the need.
CBS San Francisco

Charities, Community Groups Serve Up, Deliver Warm Thanksgiving Meals For The Needy

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The pace and buzz in the kitchens of Glide Memorial deep in the heart of San Francisco’s Tenderloin District accelerated Thursday morning as hundreds of warm meals were being prepared for their annual Thanksgiving celebration for the needy. Over the last several years, the lines have grown longer and longer, only slowed by the restrictions put in place during the 2020 COVID outbreak. This year, Glide has erected giant tents to keep everyone safe from COVID and socially distanced. “There are more people living on the streets right now, there are more people hungry right now, and Glide...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wbrc.com

Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham needs volunteers for busy holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham is gearing up for the holiday season. This year, they are serving 1,200 families and 3,000 children and to help meet the need, they need volunteers. Area Commander Major Robert Lyle said they need bell ringers for their Red Kettle...
spectrumnews1.com

Salvation Army kicks off kettle season, volunteers needed statewide

CINCINNATI — The Salvation Army of Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky kicked off kettle season with some Christmas carols, and volunteers sounding the alarm for donations. But the donation of time may be one of the most valuable offerings this holiday season. Cincinnati resident and Salvation Army Major Shari Payne...

