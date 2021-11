Samsung has been working on the next generation of its Android skin, One UI 4, for quite some time now. The first beta of One UI 4, based on Android 12, was released back in September, and since then, the Korean giant has been releasing beta updates fixing bugs and adding new features to the operating system before its stable release. Though Samsung hasn't uttered a word on when its users can expect One UI 4 to arrive on their devices, but it seems that one of the company's employees has made a mistake and spilled the beans.

