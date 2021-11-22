ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Angling Artists: Luther Kelly Hall

By OTW Staff
onthewater.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuther Kelly Hall grew up in Pennsylvania, mainly fishing the freestones around Williamsport. During his first fishing experience with his grandfather, he used a cane pole to catch bluegills. According to Hall, since that day his life has been “an ongoing tapestry of angling and outdoor adventures that have taken me...

www.onthewater.com

Comments / 0

Related
editorials24.com

Thomas Wells dead at 46

FORMER X-Factor star Thomas Wells has died aged 46, his devastated family has announced. Wells’ shock death came earlier this month following an accident while working at his job at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, his wife of 17-years told TMZ. 1. Thomas Wells was 46. According to the...
CELEBRITIES
ABC 4

Utah bear from ‘Game of Thrones,’ more passes away in Heber City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Bart the Bear II, known for his roles in ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘We Bought a Zoo,’ ‘Evan Almighty,’ and more, has passed away. The Vital Ground Foundation announced Bart’s passing on their website, saying his “spirit lifted silently and naturally from the banks of Daniel Creek, Utah, this week.” The foundation says the 21-year-old had seen a decline in his health this year. Daniel Creek is located in Heber, about 45 miles south-southeast of Salt Lake City in the Wasatch Mountains.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Old hotel remodeled into 134 studio rooms for homeless in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – More than 130 people who are either 55 plus or veterans are moving into a remodeled hotel. What was once the Airport Inn, is now “The Point,” an extended stay shelter that provides studio living. Craig Frye has been waiting for something like this for 2 ½ years. “It’s […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Connecticut State
uncoveringpa.com

15 Festive Places to See Christmas Lights in PA in 2021

Throughout the holiday season, there are many great places to see Christmas lights in PA. Whether you are looking for festive drive-through light displays, a walk-through display, or a beautiful city filled with sparkling lights, there’s a bit of something for every lover of festive fun to enjoy. Here are...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tom Stevenson

The Omicron Variant Could Be In Florida Already

Nearly two years into the pandemic and, although things have improved, the threat from the virus still remains. This became ever clearer with the news of a new variant of concern, Omicron, originating in South Africa. While there is still a lot to be learnt about the variant, what we do know is that it's outcompeting the Delta variant in areas of South Africa and has significant mutations which could lead to immune escape.
FLORIDA STATE
Phys.org

The world's largest organism is slowly being eaten by deer

In the Wasatch Mountains of the western US on the slopes above a spring-fed lake, there dwells a single giant organism that provides an entire ecosystem on which plants and animals have relied for thousands of years. Found in my home state of Utah, "Pando" is a 106-acre stand of quaking aspen clones.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut River#Southeastern Connecticut#Angling#Atlantic Ocean#Yellowstone National Park#
Secret LA

Hike To These Hot Springs In Santa Barbara And Soak In Cascading Aqua Pools

Your natural outdoor spa awaits! Montecito Hot Springs, also known as Hot Springs Canyon, is a deserted hot springs resort from the 1800s located in the coastal mountains of San Padres. Today, the property is managed by the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County with hikers making their way through the picturesque surroundings to the canyon. T he only remnants of the original hot springs resort are the stone ruins and exotic fauna and flora, which are now landmarks along the trail. Although, the cascading aqua pools of naturally heated water are really the main attraction—especially as winter creeps in.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KSLTV

Post Malone visits Salt Lake City pizzeria

SALT LAKE CITY — Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana in Salt Lake City had a special visitor on Friday — Post Malone. Ashley Sherwood, who is the general manager of the pizzeria, posted photos to a Bountiful Facebook group showing Post Malone enjoying a pizza and then posing with some of the workers.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Hickory Daily Record

Mt. Olive dedicates stained glass Luther rose

HICKORY — Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Hickory recently dedicated a special piece of art — a stained glass Luther rose commissioned especially for the church. Mt. Olive commissioned Roger Long, owner of Sola Fide Stained Glass and Woodworking Designs in Wartburg, Tennessee, to make the stained glass Luther rose. It was dedicated on Oct. 31 — Reformation Sunday — by the Rev. Ryan Ray, pastor of Mt. Olive. The artwork is now a permanent addition to the narthex of the church.
HICKORY, NC
Denver Post

With Grandma and Grandpa in town, come tour some places that could be their year-round Colorado home

The pandemic may not be over; but with the numbers way better than in 2020, many Coloradans are seeing their first big family gatherings for the past two years. Having Grandma and Grandpa in town, this is a good time to show them some places where they could make a year-round home in Colorado—close to their kids in Denver, or Arvada, or Aurora, or Highlands Ranch.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Oregon-born grey wolf that went on ‘epic’ travels around California killed by vehicle

An Oregon-born grey wolf that trekked all the way from its home to southern California was killed by a vehicle, authorities have said. A truck driver reported the dead wolf on 10 November in Lebec, a town roughly 75 miles (120km) northwest of Los Angeles.Authorities said a warden responded immediately and the wolf was removed from a trail running alongside Interstate 5, the main north-south highway on the US west coast. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) said on Wednesday it believed there was no foul play involved in the death of the male wolf, who was known as OR93.The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Invasive Weed Choking Parts Of Stillhouse Hollow Lake

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) – An invasive underwater weed is spreading in a Central Texas lake popular with anglers, tangling boat propellers and threatening the fish. The weed is hydrilla, an aquatic plant initially imported and sold as an aquarium plant in the 1950s that has become one of the world’s most invasive plants. Fishing guide Bob Maindelle says its presence is at an all-time high in Stillhouse Hollow Lake, about 13 miles southeast of Killeen. “So much hydrilla has now grown in Stillhouse that entire coves are now completely inaccessible to boating anglers because the matted vegetation entangles the propellers of both outboard engines and electric trolling motors, thus prohibiting access,” Maindelle wrote recently in the Killeen Daily Herald. The plants are spread by uncleaned boats and form thick mats on water surfaces, changing their pH levels, stripping them of oxygen, restricting native plant growth, blocking nutrients for aquatic animals, and hindering irrigation, recreation and water flow, according to the Texas Invasive Species Institute. Furthermore, it can damage water quality and foster the growth of toxic blue-green algae. Such algae were linked to the recent sudden deaths of multiple dogs at nearby Belton Lake.
KILLEEN, TX
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Outdoors Angle: Late Season Ducks

The Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. As we wind down the duck season I am personally glad it's over. Without a doubt this was the worst waterfowling season in memory. Some say it's a lack of reproduction, others say the drought conditions are the reason. Hard to say for sure but my efforts were never rewarded as I worked harder this season then ever before, trying to make something happen. Waterfowlers are an optimistic bunch as I am hoping we get a "push" of northern ducks towards the end of the season to hopefully salvage some birds.
PETS
onthewater.com

The BJ Deceiver Fly Big Stripers

The size and color pattern in this deceiver variation has made it a deadly fly for large striped bass. Need a pattern for bigger stripers when they’re holding in shallow water but not actively feeding? Who doesn’t? So, pay attention. I’m only gonna say this once … well, maybe twice. But, I digress.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy