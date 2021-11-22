Straight Ahead: Fredy Montero ready for return to postseason with Seattle Sounders

Seattle limped into the 2021 playoffs by earning a 1-1 draw in Vancouver. The game was like most of the Sounders’ play in the last month: long stretches of confused play, interspersed with moments of excellence to give a taste of what could be. It’s hard to hold the team accountable for “what might have been,” as they had the better chances during the match. After exchanging goals in the first half, the match was even and entertaining, with Seattle getting more quality shots but failing to take advantage, settling for a draw. The result was disappointing, but reasonable considering how well Vancouver has been playing, and the fact that the Sounders went to Vancouver with zero designated players. Even with the meh results lately, we are still second in the division and could host multiple playoff matches as long as players are healthy and playing like we know they can.

MLS ・ 14 DAYS AGO