Straight Ahead: Fredy Montero ready for return to postseason with Seattle Sounders

By Ryan Krasnoo
soundersfc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Sounders continue to prepare for Round One of the 2021 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs against Real Salt Lake (7:30 p.m. PT; FS1, FOX Deportes, 1090 KJR AM, El Rey 1360AM | TICKETS) at Lumen Field on November 23. The Rave Green have qualified for 13 consecutive postseasons, reaching MLS...

sounderatheart.com

Seattle Sounders at Vancouver Whitecaps: Player ratings

Seattle limped into the 2021 playoffs by earning a 1-1 draw in Vancouver. The game was like most of the Sounders’ play in the last month: long stretches of confused play, interspersed with moments of excellence to give a taste of what could be. It’s hard to hold the team accountable for “what might have been,” as they had the better chances during the match. After exchanging goals in the first half, the match was even and entertaining, with Seattle getting more quality shots but failing to take advantage, settling for a draw. The result was disappointing, but reasonable considering how well Vancouver has been playing, and the fact that the Sounders went to Vancouver with zero designated players. Even with the meh results lately, we are still second in the division and could host multiple playoff matches as long as players are healthy and playing like we know they can.
MLS
soundersfc.com

Fredy Montero is fully focused on pushing for silverware in second stint with Seattle Sounders

Seattle Sounders forward Fredy Montero understands the high standards at this club. One of the most exciting players on the 2009 inaugural squad, Montero helped immediately elevate the Sounders to top tier status in Major League Soccer. His goals and assists in that first season propelled Seattle to the MLS Cup Playoffs as an expansion side, a feat the club has repeated in each of its 13 seasons.
MLS
90min

MLS Cup Playoffs preview: Seattle Sounders

The Seattle Sounders once again head into the post season as one of the teams to beat. Having appeared in four of the last five MLS Cup finals - winning two of them - the Sounders have become the super club in a league of parity. With their quality and experience, few would be surprised to see them go all the way again.
MLS
Nicolás Lodeiro
Will Bruin
Raúl Ruidíaz
Fredy Montero
Jordan Morris
NHL

Seattle return gives Pitlick a chance to reconnect with environment

SEATTLE -- While the rain and chill of the Pacific Northwest may have kept a few Wild players stowed away for a quiet day in their hotel rooms on Friday, you can bet forward Rem Pitlick wasn't one of them. And it's not just because the 24-year-old from Plymouth is...
NHL
Wenatchee World

Sounders ramp up the intensity ahead of playoffs

TUKWILA — Fredy Montero set the tone for this week's Sounders FC training before coach Brian Schmetzer even set dates for the sessions. "The next two weeks are going to be super competitive," Montero said, interjecting his thoughts during a postgame media availability with teammate Cristian Roldan on Sunday. The...
MLS
soundersfc.com

Straight Ahead: Swiss Army Knife Cristian Roldan key to Sounders attack in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

The Seattle Sounders continue prepare for Round One of the 2021 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs against Real Salt Lake (7:30 p.m. PT; FS1, FOX Deportes, 1090 KJR AM, El Rey 1360AM | TICKETS) at Lumen Field on November 23. The Rave Green have qualified for 13 consecutive postseasons, reaching MLS Cup in four of the last five years. For the Sounders, there is only one path forward: straight ahead.
MLS
Seattle Times

Key players return as Sounders resume training for Tuesday’s playoff match against Real Salt Lake

TUKWILA — The Sounders FC returned to training Friday and the look on the field at Starfire Sports was more desired considering the club’s lead-up to the playoffs. Key players Joao Paulo (hamstring), Raul Ruidiaz (hamstring) and Jimmy Medranda (hamstring) participated in full training for the first time in nearly a month. But co-captain Nico Lodeiro (knee) remains restricted.
MLS
soundersfc.com

Seattle Sounders 2021 MLS Regular Season By The Numbers

As the Seattle Sounders prepare for their 2021 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One matchup with Real Salt Lake (7:30 p.m. PT; FS1, FOX Deportes, 1090 KJR AM, El Rey 1360AM | TICKETS) on November 23 at Lumen Field, let’s look back at the team’s successful 2021 MLS Regular Season.
MLS
soundersfc.com

Straight Ahead: Yeimar set to anchor defense in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

The Seattle Sounders continue prepare for Round One of the 2021 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs against Real Salt Lake (7:30 p.m. PT; FS1, FOX Deportes, 1090 KJR AM, El Rey 1360AM | TICKETS) at Lumen Field on November 23. The Rave Green have qualified for 13 consecutive postseasons, reaching MLS Cup in four of the last five years. For the Sounders, there is only one path forward: straight ahead.
MLS
MLS
Sports
soundersfc.com

Sounders Homegrowns reflect on 2021, ready to contribute during postseason

The Seattle Sounders have battled through plenty of adversity this season. Whether it’s long-term injuries that sidelined 2020 MLS Most Valuable Player finalists Nicolás Lodeiro and Jordan Morris for the majority of the year, fixture congestion or missing key players due to international duty, the Sounders have managed to overcome countless obstacles.
MLS
rsl.com

Real Salt Lake to Host Seattle Sounders FC in 2022 Home Opener

SANDY, Utah (Monday, November 22, 2021) – Real Salt Lake confirms today that the Club’s 2022 home opener will be played against Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. MT at Rio Tinto Stadium. RSL kicks off its 18th season in Major League Soccer one week earlier, traveling to face Houston Dynamo FC, on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. MT, in the League’s Opening Weekend.
MLS
edmondsbeacon.com

Deanna Montero-Vega – Girls Soccer

This week's Edmonds Woodway athlete of the week is senior Girls Soccer player Deanna Montero-Vega. She was named team MVP for the season. Deanna led the Warriors to a successful soccer season with a 10-7-2 record. The Warriors came within one game of making the state tournament. Deanna led the team with 14 goals and was named Wesco 2nd Team All League Forward. Coach Bill Lecompte added, "as our leading scorer, she earned respect of the league and most nights was double teamed to try to mark her out of the game. Despite the extra coverage she has continued to be very productive as a goal scorer and also assisting her teammates with their goals."
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final first-round match of the MLS playoffs pits Seattle Sounders FC (17-8-9, 60 points) against Real Salt Lake (14-14-6, 48 points). The winner will face Sporting Kansas City in the next round Sunday afternoon. The other conference semifinal is set between the top-seeded Colorado Rapids and the fourth-seeded Portland Timbers.
MLS
soundersfc.com

Straight Ahead: Raúl Ruidíaz thrives in the pressure of the postseason

The Seattle Sounders continue to prepare for Round One of the 2021 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs against Real Salt Lake (7:30 p.m. PT; FS1, FOX Deportes, 1090 KJR AM, El Rey 1360AM | TICKETS) at Lumen Field on November 23. The Rave Green have qualified for 13 consecutive postseasons, reaching MLS Cup in four of the last five years. For the Sounders, there is only one path forward: straight ahead.
MLS

