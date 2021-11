The Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs have arrived and Atlanta United heads up north to take on New York City FC at Yankee Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The 5-Stripes closed out the regular season on a six-match unbeaten streak and enter the postseason as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. NYCFC earned the No. 4 seed after securing a point on Decision Day against Philadelphia. The two sides have met once before in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Back in 2018, Atlanta advanced past NYCFC 4-1 on aggregate, winning both matchups. Let’s take a look at the Tools to the Match presented by The Home Depot against FC Cincinnati.

MLS ・ 8 DAYS AGO