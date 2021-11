When breaking down which team might challenge the current number one seed–the Green Bay Packers–for the right to home-field advantage until the Super Bowl and perhaps, more importantly, the first week of the playoffs bye that comes with it, there are many factors to keep under consideration. Which teams have the easiest schedules? Which teams are the healthiest? Who is on the longest winning streak? Also, perhaps the hardest part about all of it is…how much do you weigh each of the factors? and what if there are things you’re leaving out?

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO