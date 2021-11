By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was shot on the Bishop Ford Freeway Saturday night, authorities said. The shooting occurred near 95th Street, according to Illinois State Police. The northbound Lanes of I-57 to the Dan Ryan Expressway were closed from about 10:15 p.m. to midnight for the investigation. The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition but is expected to live, according to state police.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO