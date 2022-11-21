ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The North Face launches early access Black Friday sale 2021: The best UK deals to shop

By Rebecca Fearn
 2 days ago

The North Face has some of the very best outdoor clothing around. Well-known for its premium quality, the brand is mainly recognised for its technical outerwear, but has recently has become a firm favourite in the fashion stakes, with celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Ariana Grande donning its signature puffer jackets.

Last year, it even collaborated with luxury Italian label Gucci on a high-end collection of coats, camping gear, hiking boots and shirts, featuring Seventies-inspired prints that had everyone talking.

Gucci aside, The North Face’s main range still doesn’t come cheap, so the brand’s Black Friday sale is hotly anticipated, and definitely worth exploring.

Here at IndyBest, we’ll be hunting down the best deals across the biggest sales event of the year, covering everything from fashion and beauty to tech and home appliances.

With our eyes firmly on the puffer-shaped prize, we’ve done some digging to find out everything you need to know about The North Face’s Black Friday 2021 sale, including how to access the brand’s early deals.

Does The North Face take part in Black Friday?

It sure does. In fact, The North Face has already confirmed its involvement in Black Friday 2021 with a live page on its website. The brand has announced that its sale will start on Thursday 25 November, the day before Black Friday itself.

If you can’t wait until then, we’ve got some good news for XPLR members (ie those with a The North Face account ) because the brand has given you a head start, with 20 per cent off on orders over £170. All you have to do is sign into your account and add your favourite items to your basket.

If you’re looking for some shopping inspiration, we’ve got this diablo down jacket (was £250, now £225, Thenorthface.co.uk ) on our wishlist as it resembles the brand’s signature nuptse jacket (£270, Thenorthface.co.uk ), which has unfortunately been excluded from the discount. Similarly, we think this men’s campshire hoodie (was £135, now £108, Thenorthface.co.uk ) would make the ideal layering piece this winter.

Does The North Face take part in Cyber Monday?

The brand has not explicitly said it will take part in Cyber Monday, but if it follows 2020’s timings, the deals should run right through.

Last year, the sale ended on Cyber Monday, meaning shoppers could make the most of the discounts after the weekend.

When is The North Face’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

The North Face is one of the few brands that’s already announced when its deals will go live. This year, Black Friday falls on Friday 26 November, and the brand is starting its sale a day early, on Thursday 25 November. However, as mentioned, members of its loyalty programme currently have early access to the deals.

How much is The North Face’s Black Friday discount?

It’s currently unknown exactly how much you will be able to get off during the main event, but The North Face is currently offering its members 20 per cent off on orders over £170, so we think this is a good indication of what the discount will be.

What was in The North Face’s Black Friday sale last year?

In 2020, customers of The North Face were able to get a certain percentage off of their final spend, depending on how much their basket came to.

For example, the biggest discount was 25 per cent off, which you could get on orders over £300. This is fairly easy to do given that many of the brand’s outerwear pieces are more than £200. Alternatively, if you spent between £175 and £300 last year, you could get 20 per cent off your basket.

Despite some great offers, there were a few items that were excluded from the sale, including the nuptse and futurelight ranges.

How much is The North Face’s delivery on Black Friday?

Another thing the brand has already announced, it says anyone shopping for Black Friday will still be able to get free standard delivery.

Shoppers can also access free returns if items aren’t quite right, as long as they are sent back within 30 days.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

