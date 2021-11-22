Rising Poverty, Fuel Prices in Brazil Triggers Increase Use of Firewood

While enormous wildfires affecting the world’s grasslands may feel very much a recent phenomenon fuelled by the human-driven climate crisis, new research suggests we have been here before, although for a very different reason.A study has found that as they went extinct, the loss of ancient grazing megafauna such as the woolly mammoth, the giant bison and ancient horses, may have played a significant role in increasing the level of fires.Over a period from 50,000 to 6,000 years ago, many of the planet’s largest land animals went extinct - many of which were huge grazing species that had significant impacts...

WILDLIFE ・ 3 DAYS AGO