INDIANAPOLIS – The Marquette University women's volleyball team made quick work of Butler on Sunday afternoon at Hinkle Fieldhouse in a 25-14, 25-12, 25-17 sweep. The Golden Eagles (23-4, 14-2 BIG EAST) were led by 14 kills and three service aces from outside hitter Hope Werch, while middle blocker Savannah Rennie hit .333 with 10 kills and a pair of blocks. Marquette hit a combined .279 (48-12-129) in the victory and held BU to a .055 mark (26-19-128). The Bulldogs had more errors (15) than kills (13) through the first two sets and MU closed the match by hitting .319 themselves in the final frame.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO