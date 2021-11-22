ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTSE 100 13:00 PM Market Update - 22/11/2021

 7 days ago

At 13:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was down by -4.66 at 7218.91 points, a movement of -0.06%, showing a slow fall in the market. Darktrace (DARK) was a heavily traded share, with around £706.7m (0.166%) worth of shares being traded. Overall, 55% of...

Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast after sell-off on Friday

The Dow Jones weakened -2.5% on Friday, the S&P 500 -2.3%, and the Nasdaq -2.2%. Wall Street’s three main indexes ended sharply lower on Friday as news of a new COVID variant worried investors around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday designated a new COVID-19 variant detected...
Share Price Information for Palace Capital (PCA)

(Sharecast News) - The Financial Mail on Sunday's Midas column called attention to Rainbow Rare Earths's shares, pointing out that it was shaping up to become one of the largest producers outside of China of two key rare earth metals, praseodymium and neodymium. TRADING UPDATES: Focusrite profit jumps; Gear4Music strikes...
Sunday newspaper round-up: BT Group, GSK, Derivatives Trading

(Sharecast News) - Potential suitors including private equity outfits CVC and Apax, and infrastructure investors including Brookfield and Macquarie, have conducted fresh analyses to determine the value of BT's Openreach unit, which owns the infrastructure that connects most homes in the UK. The cable division might fetch £40bn. Franco-Israeli telecoms tycoon Patrick Drahi's Altice UK already owns a 12.1% stake in BT and from 11 December will be able to buy more shares. That would allow him to apply greater pressure on BT's board to sell a stake or even all of Openreach. A full takeover nevertheless is considered to be unlikely, due to the group's size, pension fund liabilities and potential political hurdles. - Financial Mail on Sunday.
Stock Market Outlook After Friday’s Nasty DOW Dump – Mike Swanson

On Friday, the DOW dumped over 900 points on news of a new virus variant in South Africa. It’s not known if it is really any worse than any of the others for those that get it and there have been no reasons given yet to think it is. I know there are people fearmongering this, but this is a quote from the WSJ talking with the South African doctor who has examined the variant more than anyone else – “He said that there were no indications so far that Omicron led to more severe illness than infections from other variants and that the current crop of Covid-19 vaccines should still shield people from serious illness and death.” In the end, though, when it comes to the markets, this news item doesn’t change my view of anything, because my views are really based on the overall trends and charts. I got good news and bad news for the markets when it comes to them.
#Ftse#Royal Mail#Polymetal International#Rmg#Ocdo#Vodafone#Kingfisher#Kgf#Natwest Grp#Ashtead Group#Barclays#Barc#Jmat#Brokerage Services#Prudential#Pru#Royal Dutch Shell A#Itv
LIVE MARKETS Wait and see

WAIT AND SEE (1110 GMT) With European stock markets up about 1% as we move towards midday trading, it appears that Friday's omicron scare has been somewhat digested. The direction of travel from here couldn't be murkier though and analysts are warning that we just need to wait for hard facts and see how dangerous that new variant really is.
LIVE MARKETS STOXX eyes best day since mid-October

Nov 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. STOXX EYES BEST DAY SINCE MID-OCTOBER (0853 GMT) Investors look to have taken the view that downside attached to the Omicron variant has...
Want a 219% Return? Buy This Growth Stock, Says Wall Street

The artificial intelligence industry is set to generate $360 billion annually by 2028. C3.ai has almost doubled its customer base each year since 2019. Over the long term, a 219% return projected by one analyst might even be conservative. Despite the broad stock market indexes like the S&P 500 and...
LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks poised to plunge

* U.S. equity index futures sharply lower; small caps down. Nov 26 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. STOCKS POISED TO PLUNGE (0900 EST/1400 GMT) U.S. equity index futures are...
LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Dark mood on Black Friday as variant fears bite

(Alliance News) - The FTSE 100 on Friday had its worst session in over a year, with fears over a new coronavirus variant slamming oil prices, the travel sector and banking stocks. Wall Street reopened from Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday to a sea of red. At least the pain will be...
Share Price Information for Ashtead Group (AHT)

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares. Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 26th November 2021 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £1bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 4th May 2021.
Europe close: Stocks mostly higher in calm day of trading

(Sharecast News) - European stocks finished mostly in positive territory on Thursday despite data showing a bleak outlook for the German economy and rising Covid cases on the Continent. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.42% at 481.72 with most major regional bourses following suit. Milan's FTSE Mib was...
London open: Stocks tumble on new Covid variant

(Sharecast News) - London's equity markets were a sea of red on Friday following heavy losses in Asia, as investors were spooked by a new Covid variant found in South Africa. At 0830 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 3.2% at 7,074.08. Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor,...
How Low Will Stocks Go?

This year's Black Friday was marked not by buying, but by selling, as overseas markets plunged in overnight trading Friday, with Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down over 2.5%. The Spyder Trust (SPY) , which tracks the S&P 500, opened down 1.4%, which in turn triggered even more...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) stock rose 9.13% to $11.11 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) shares moved upwards by 8.2% to $35.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

Box office receipts were weak over the holiday weekend, and movie theater stocks will suffer if the omicron crisis keeps folks away from the local multiplex. Airline stocks took a hit last week on the new COVID-19 variant, but things could get worse if travel restrictions creep back up and folks stay off planes.
