Environment

Winter Jacket Needed Next Couple of Days

By Jaisol Martinez
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe winter jacket is needed the next couple of days, but you won’t need it for Thanksgiving. Chilly air moves in tonight, but a gusty breeze will make it feel cold! It will be bright and cold as you walk out the door tomorrow with wind chill values in the teens...

cbslocal.com

Cold Fronts Bring More Than Just Cool Dry Air To South Florida

Miami (CBSMiami) — We all know what to expect with the typical South Florida cold fronts that impact the area from October through March. A warm breeze with a shower and storm is followed by a cooler drier northwest wind as the skies clear. Often we are waking up to temperatures in the 50s with a cool breeze the following morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Winter weather advisory in SE Michigan: Timing, how much snow to expect

DETROIT – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Detroit and most of Southeast Michigan from 3:00 p.m. to midnight. Scattered flurries are possible just after The Game’s kickoff. More widespread, steady snow will arrive afterward. Accumulations will occur on grassy and paved surfaces. Snow becomes more scattered by late tonight. On and off snowflakes are possible tomorrow with some sunshine. Higher temperatures return by the middle of next week.
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Slight Rain And Snow, But Mostly Clear Travel Conditions Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Saturday will see some good travel weather for those returning home after visiting friends and family for Thanksgiving. A weak system is moving through the southwestern part of Minnesota, traveling parallel to Interstate 94. The area is slightly warmer than the rest of the state, seeing temperatures in the mid-30s to start out the day. North of the system, there are some quick bursts of snow hitting the north metro, though since it is so warm, the flakes are mostly evaporating before they reach the ground. WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says there’s a possibility of freezing rain in Benson up to...
CBS Sacramento

Boreal Mountain Re-Opens After Surprise Halloween Storm

SODA SPRINGS (CBS13) – After a surprise Halloween snowstorm melted away quickly, Tahoe area resorts are finally re-open for the official start of the snow season. “That was pretty crazy. It’s kind of a little hoax,” says Snowboarder T.J. Biorelli. The false start to the season created quite a frenzy, with resorts filling up quickly. Unfortunately, when the continued snowfall didn’t come, they were forced to shut down—that is, until now. “That was a month ago and they’re just opening back up,” says Biorelli. Boreal mountain spent one week before reopening, making snow themselves, prepping for the official start of snow season. “We’re really happy it’s open today,” says Tom Nelson, excited to make first tracks after a full thanksgiving dinner choosing snowboarding over shopping. “No Christmas shopping today so we came up here instead. We love it up here. We hope people come up in droves and the snow falls and everyone’s able to enjoy it,” says Nelson. Even first-timers are hitting the slopes—both adults and children are enjoying the snow. “I started getting the hang of things it was really fun,” says skier, Ruby Maldonado. Boreal had approximately 800 visitors today and the staff is hoping that number will increase through the weekend.    
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain, Snow Mix Followed By Sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) — A system moving to the north of our area brings us a slight chance for a few showers today, perhaps mixing with a bit of early morning snow. Friday only reached 30 but today climbs to a season level in the low 40s with partly sunny skies as clouds decrease later in the day. Similar temps on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. November 27Normal- 43Friday- 30Today- 42Sunrise- 6:56am ForecastToday- Slight chance of a shower with a little snow mixing in early, then some sunshine, high of 42.Tonight- Low of 30Sunday- Sun and 41. A slight weekend warmup.A stray shower today and some sun.Not as cold as Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued in DeKalb, McHenry, Kane counties until noon. Freezing rain and sleet may leave a light ice glaze in these areas.
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: At Least Another Week With No Good Chance For Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – The last weekend of November will be mild and dry across Colorado as a big ridge of high pressure continues to influence the forecast. Saturday will feature highs in the 40s and 50s statewide with a few places on the southeast plains near 60 degrees. If you will be at or above tree line the temps will be in the 30s. Sunday will be another dry and mild day around the state with highs in Denver jumping roughly 10 degrees. Wind speeds should be light with no problems expected if you are planning to go to the Broncos...
whdh.com

Wachusett Mountain opens for ski season on Saturday

PRINCETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Some exciting news for skiers–Wachusett Mountain officially opened for the 2021 season on Saturday. Crews have been blasting snow machines all week preparing for the season, according to Wachusett Mountain officials. Four trails will be open and four lifts will be running for the big day.
