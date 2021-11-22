ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Gluten-Free Vegan Coconut Pecan Biscotti Recipe

By Lauren Toyota
vegoutmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m so proud of myself for nailing a vegan and gluten-free biscotti that’s light, crisp, and buttery and won’t break your teeth. It’s my ideal companion for coffee, but it’ll make teatime more fun, too! I dipped the bottoms in chocolate, because this is how I remember biscotti from my local...

vegoutmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
Mashed

The 2 Foods You Should Never Freeze, According To Andrew Zimmern - Exclusive

Andrew Zimmern is a big fan of freezing food. In fact, Zimmern, who hosted Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods" for more than a dozen years, has been actively campaigning to get people to become "best friends" with their freezer, as part of his effort to reduce food waste. "People need to be cooking out of their freezer," Zimmern said in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "What we have to do is utilize the things inside of our freezer. That's number one, and use it as the friend that it was meant to be. Freezers are our friends."
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

This easy sweet potato casserole makes a wonderful side dish for any holiday event or gathering. The dish is delicious for a weeknight because it is so easy to throw together when you are busy or tired. I love sweet potatoes anytime and can eat this right out of the refrigerator for a snack when I get hungry. You could easily double this recipe and it keeps well for several days. I love the crunch of the cornflakes along with the sweetness of the brown sugar. You might also like our recipe for maple bacon sweet potatoes.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Food#Pecans#Chocolate Chips#Gluten Free#Food Drink
KFOR

10 recipes for that leftover Thanksgiving turkey

Whether you’re making it yourself or your grandmother is sending you home with it, this Thanksgiving you’re sure to have plenty of leftover turkey. Here are ten recipes you can try out to make sure you get the most out of the meat of this year’s celebrations.
RECIPES
purewow.com

Ina Garten’s Countdown to Thanksgiving Continues with This Chic Green Bean Side

We’ve been watching Ina Garten’s Instagram with bated breath ever since she announced that she’d be sharing a week’s worth of make-ahead Thanksgiving recipes. On Monday, she posted a pre-carved turkey and homemade gravy recipe. Yesterday, it was a drool-worthy mushroom-leek bread pudding packed with pancetta and Gruyère. Today, we feast our eyes upon a modern veggie side that blows the O.G. casserole out of the water: green beans gremolata.
RECIPES
wtae.com

Pumpkin pie no longer America's favorite Thanksgiving pie, study says

Pumpkin pie is no longer America's favorite Thanksgiving pie. Google Trends data reveals that key lime pie is the most popular type of pie in the U.S. with it being the most Googled pie in eight different states. The study conducted by photographic and printing experts Printique discovered the most...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
marksdailyapple.com

Tomato Soup with Gluten-free Spicy Mini Meatballs Recipe

A bowl of tomato soup is delicious any time of year, for lunch or for dinner, for kids and adults. If fresh, super-ripe tomatoes aren’t available then this recipe for tomato soup made from canned tomatoes is the best one to follow. This homemade tomato soup has a rich, pure tomato flavor and silky texture, a flavorful version of the canned stuff.
RECIPES
Mashed

What Is Spelt Flour And Is It Gluten-Free?

Some of the world's most ancient grains are returning to the market in full force. As people learn more about nutrition, allergies, and the wide range of available options, trying new foods becomes the obvious next step. Wheat flour has always been a mainstay of the American diet, but increasingly, issues such as gluten intolerance mean that people are searching for other options. Spelt (Triticum spelta) has been around since 5000 B.C. and is one of wheat's ancestors (via MasterClass). The Greeks believed it was an offering from the goddess of harvest, making it a highly important crop at the time, Bob's Red Mill explains.
NUTRITION
purewow.com

8 New Gluten-Free Recipes from Aran Goyoaga to Bake (and Cook) This Fall

Just because you’re avoiding gluten and dairy doesn’t mean you can’t live your best life this baking season (and beyond). Just allow Aran Goyoaga, author of the new cookbook, Cannelle et Vanille Bakes Simple, to show you the way. Here, she’s shared an array of recipes from the title (along with a few PureWow exclusives) that prove artisanal treats and nourishing, plant-based meals are within your reach, whether you’re gluten free or not.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

10 Seasonal Vegan Butter Recipes

Fruit butter is easy and healthy! Whether you spread it on a piece of toast, put it in oatmeal, eat it with a spoon––the options are endless! These 10 seasonal butter recipes are perfect to try out this holiday season!. We also highly recommend downloading the Food Monster App —...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

10 Vegan Recipes that Celebrate Cranberries

Aside from the odd craisin, many of us only really entertain cranberries in jelly form on very specific days during the holiday season. Cranberries, however, can offer far more than the obligatory condiment, and so they should. Cranberries are actually a distant cousin of the blueberry but are not nearly as widely eaten. Due to their sourness, they are rarely eaten raw so hardly ever show up in berry mixes or fruit salads.
RECIPES
Greatist

25 Gluten-Free Thanksgiving Recipes Fit for a Classic Turkey Day Feast

We all know Thanksgiving is really about the food (and gratitude, of course!). But what if celiac disease or a non-celiac gluten sensitivity keeps you from enjoying holiday dishes like stuffing, pie, and uber-creamy au gratin potatoes?. Fear not, friends: We’ve got your back — and your stomach. We’ve rounded...
RECIPES
vegoutmag.com

Vegan Mung Bean Scramble Recipe

I wanted to make an alt version of a scramble and use something extra nutritious. Split mung beans are incredible beans often seen in Indian or Filipinx cooking. But my intro to them was from that very realistic egg-like product that just came onto the market a couple years ago. Rather than trying to engineer an exact replica at home (which I did test, and I wasn’t too impressed), I thought why don’t I eat these beans whole? They’re delicious and happen to look like scrambled eggs, if I add all the same things from the tofu scramble. So voila! This is super inexpensive, as you’ll be purchasing the dry beans, and they only need a little soaking and some boiling. Adding coconut cream into the mix gives them some much-needed fat and a nice creamy texture.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy