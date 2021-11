The Permian Strategic Partnership wants to be on the record when it comes to COVID vaccinations. “We must do everything in our power to achieve the full potential of the Permian Promise,” stated PSP Chairman and former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Don Evans in a release sent out this week. “The Permian Basin is essential beyond just our region; we power the state, the country and even the world. The best thing to do for our country right now is getting the vaccine.”

