ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Law Decoded: Constitutions of the future will be ratified by DAOs, Nov. 15–22

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA haphazardly assembled online group of passionate people who formed a decentralized autonomous organization, or DAO, and pooled a spectacular amount of Ether (ETH) for a...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
bigblueunbiased.com

Americans seek $2,000 surprise stimulus check after Thanksgiving

Many Americans are appealing to the US government on social media for a $2000 stimulus check after Thanksgiving. While arguing for the need for another stimulus package, the people pointed out that a majority of 35 million families are set to lose their Child Tax Credit cash in just three weeks.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

No settlement for separated migrant families amid criticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Migrants whose children were taken from them under former President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance border policy have not reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. government, a lawyer for the families said Thursday as he and other advocates pushed back at increasing criticism of a proposal to pay compensation to them.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dao#Mining Equipment#Infrastructure
The Independent

Dutch government ‘truly sorry’ for gender recognition law that required sterilisation for legal recognition

The Dutch government has given an official apology to transgender and intersex people affected by a law that forced them to undergo surgery and sterilisation in order to be officially recognised in their gender.Some 2,000 people are thought to have been impacted by the law, introduced in 1985 and in force until as recently as 2014, despite years of criticism from human rights groups and organisations including the United Nations and Council of Europe.Following legal action by more than a dozen individuals and organisations to demand an apology, the Dutch government moved to offer one last year – and to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
KTLA

Some fear China could win from U.S. dispute with Marshall Islands

For decades, the tiny Marshall Islands has been a stalwart American ally. Its location in the middle of the Pacific Ocean has made it a key strategic outpost for the U.S. military. But that loyalty is being tested amid a dispute with Washington over the terms of its “Compact of Free Association” agreement, which expires […]
FOREIGN POLICY
fox40jackson.com

Romanian immigrant to Americans who favor communism: ‘If you don't learn from history, nothing will save you’

A Romanian immigrant who moved to the United States in pursuit of a better life said Americans favoring communism need to learn from history or “nothing will save you.”. “I’m not saying that every system in the world is perfect, but to be in favor of communism, considering history and everything that has been documented throughout the years, it’s sad. It’s really sad,” Bogdan Laurentiu told Fox News.
IMMIGRATION
realcleardefense.com

Too Soon To Be Waving the White Flag on China

In The Australian newspaper on Monday, Hugh White gave us a picture of democratic defeat in the face of overwhelming Chinese dominance should war break out over Taiwan. ‘Going to war with China,’ he says, ‘will more likely destroy’ U.S. leadership. The chances of nuclear war ‘are quite high’ and ‘the chances of America winning such a war are very low’.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Which departments failed to meet Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal employees?

The Transportation Department and the Agency for International Development were the best at hitting vaccination targets, while the Agriculture Department was least efficient in carrying out the mandate, according to data from The Office of Management and Budget.“The Federal Government has achieved 96.5 per cent compliance,” stated the White House, “with 92 per cent of employees having received at least one Covid-19 vaccination dose” and branded it a successful implementation” of the programme.The Safer Federal Workforce Task Force said that workers were supposed to be completely vaccinated, and have two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or a single dose of...
U.S. POLITICS
wealthmanagement.com

Review of Reviews: “The U.S. Supreme Court in Kaestner: Deciphering the Constitutionally Required Minimum Contacts Necessary for State Taxation of Trust Income,” Virginia Law & Business Review (Spring 2021)

In North Carolina Department of Revenue v. Kimberley Rice Kaestner 1992 Family Trust,1 the U.S. Supreme Court provided guidance as to the minimum contacts required to protect a state’s taxation of a trust’s income against a due process challenge. The article by Beckett G. Cantley and Geoffrey C. Dietrich provides an excellent description of the limited nature of that guidance and a helpful set of planning principles which, if followed, could minimize the exposure of a.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

Random People Buying the Constitution as a Meme Is the Future of Everything

You've probably seen the news: Cryptocurrency investors are trying to buy a copy of the U.S. Constitution at a Sotheby's auction this week. So far, the group, called ConstitutionDAO, has raised $13 million in a matter of days from strangers online, many of whom donated modest amounts with notes attached saying populist things like, "here to rug billionaire private collectors," "wagmi" (crypto-speak for We Are Going to Make It), the newly-coined "wagbtc" (We Are Going to Buy The Constitution), and even the lyrics to the socialist anthem "L'Internationale."
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

Decoding the Biden-Xi summit

Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping have held a three-and-a-half-hour-long video conference. The summit offered one positive result but also underlined China's delusional aspiration for U.S. relations. The mutual win came with both leaders' pledge to bolster their personal relationship and ensure better lines of communication. That matters in light...
U.S. POLITICS
Salina Post

Farm tax, estate law expert to present free webinar on Nov. 29

MANHATTAN – For many farm families, managing taxes and decisions about what happens to the farm after they leave the business can be very difficult. Ever-changing laws and regulations make it even more complicated. Women Managing the Farm and Kansas State University’s Department of Agricultural Economics will host a nationally...
MANHATTAN, KS
Law.com

Law Firm Leaders Must Learn How to Program the Office of the Future

Law firm leaders must confront programming challenges for the largely hybrid office of the future. Coordinating attendance and attorney preferences are some of the challenges these leaders face. Leasing activity is expected to pick up in 2022 as firms reassess working preferences in real life. As law firms reintroduce attorneys...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy