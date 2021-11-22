Review: Gynoug has you dispatching hordes of legendary monsters

The Witcher: Monster Slayer has been updated with an all-new set of monsters for players to battle. There are additional challenges for all levels of monster hunters to enjoy, from novice to experienced. In the version 1.1.0 update and from here on after, new challenges will be added every week, so you will never run out of monsters to slay or points to earn in the game. For every challenge completed, new rewards will be distributed. The developers, Spokko, have also updated some bug fixes as well as improved the path for beginners to start their journey off easier. Now, by defeating the first monster of the day, players will be awarded five stamps to their collection. With this, they will also be given a free summoning scroll. For a better understanding of exactly what this update has to offer check out the game’s official website or take a look at the trailer for the update down below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO