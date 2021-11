Nissan bosses have backed its UK plant as they announced plans to spend more than £13 billion globally on developing electric vehicles.At a news conference in Japan the car manufacturer, which has a major plant in Sunderland revealed it will develop 23 new electric models by 2030.By that time, the firm aims for half of its global output to be made up of electric vehicles.Nissan chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta stressed the importance of the Sunderland plant for the firm’s plans.During a news conference, he told PA Media: “Europe will take the lead on electrification around the world for...

BUSINESS ・ 49 MINUTES AGO