We didn’t see this one coming but Qualcomm is doing a rebrand of Snapdragon. No new name will be provided or totally changed but the company is now separating Qualcomm and the Snapdragon series. Snapdragon is now a standalone brand. This means future products will just be referred to as Snapdragon instead of Qualcomm Snapdragon. The colors used by Snapdragons are also new so expect to see Gunmetal, Midnight, Nickel, Gold, and Snapdragon Red being used. The iconic “fireball” logo will be retained with some visual enhancements too.

