Mark Bedor will be giving a "Wild West" lecture on Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Desert Caballeros Western Museum at 11 a.m. Bedor will talk about his TV show, “Today’s Wild West”, a documentary style, half-hour series on all things Western. It’s the creation of the longtime TV Newsman, who has combined his story-telling skills with his love of the American West to create a television show unlike any other. He’s also the author of two Western photography books, and has been writing magazine articles about the West for more than 20 years.

VISUAL ART ・ 10 DAYS AGO