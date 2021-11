EXCLUSIVE: Crystal Hopkins has resigned as president of IATSE Local 871, in part because of her dissatisfaction with IATSE’s new film and TV contract. Marisa Shipley, the local’s current vice president, will be the local’s next president, running unopposed to succeed Hopkins in the local’s ongoing election. Hopkins, who has been one of the leaders of the movement to secure better pay for Hollywood’s historically female crafts, resigned last week, shortly before IATSE’s new film and TV contract was ratified. The new contract contains outsized pay raises for the local’s members, many of whom had been working for barely above minimum wage....

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO