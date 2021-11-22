ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

How To Install a Utility Sink in a Barn

By Richard Trethewey
This Old House
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this video, Ask This Old House master plumber Richard Trethewey installs a utility sink in Mark McCullough’s chicken barn. Determine the location for the utility sink in the barn. Ideally, it’ll be on the wall closest to the house to avoid running more pipe than necessary. On the...

www.thisoldhouse.com

Comments / 0

Related
boatingmag.com

How to Install a Cooler Slide on a Boat

Portable coolers are traditionally stowed under a leaning post or seat module aboard many of today’s center-console boats. This keeps the ice chest tucked away to eliminate a stumbling point; unfortunately, this also restricts full access when you want to grab a cold drink. You often need to drag the heavy, ice-laden cooler over a nonskid deck just to open the lid. Pushing it back underneath for stowage can be even more arduous.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
This Old House

How to Build a Sliding Barn Door

In this video, Ask This Old House carpenter Nathan Gilbert enlists the help of his father to install sliding barn doors on Mark McCullough’s chicken barn. Using a tape measure, mark the location of the sliding door brackets on the door. Be sure to space them evenly to distribute the load for smooth operation. Generally speaking, roughly 8 inches from each side will do, but adjust as necessary.
LIFESTYLE
This Old House

How to Frame a Shed

In this video, Ask This Old House general contractor Tom Silva shows host Kevin O’Connor and Mark McCullough how to frame walls while rebuilding Mark’s chicken coop. When framing any structure, it’s important to work off of plans so you know the building is secure. Anatomy of a Stud Wall.
HOME & GARDEN
fox44news.com

Installation of utilities will lead to Killeen road closures

KILLEEN, Texas – There are some upcoming road closures for Killeen residents to know about. The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works Engineering Division will be closing the northbound lane of Condor Street, from Duval Drive to Metropolitan Drive, this Thursday and Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., weather permitting.
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Water#Plumbing#Water Usage#Floor Mount Laundry#Mustee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
KTEN.com

Does closing doors help or hurt energy costs

Originally Posted On: https://americanenergyair.com/blog/f/does-closing-doors-help-or-hurt-energy-costs. When it comes to saving energy, upgrades like installing double-pane windows, switching to high-efficiency appliances, adding extra insulation in the attic, or upgrading to more efficient HVAC systems can take a big bite out of the utility bill. But it’s not always necessary to make a big change to see a big difference. Minor adjustments to behaviors and habits can have incremental benefits that add up. Unfortunately, there are several misleading “tips” for saving energy that actually does the opposite. Closing off rooms to improve efficiency is a persistent myth that can end up increasing energy bills.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hunker.com

How to Hook Up a Sink for an Outdoor Kitchen

When summer rolls around and temperatures begin to soar, there's no better way to beat the heat than to do your cooking in an outdoor kitchen. Not only does it get you out of the heat of your indoor kitchen but it gets you closer to the pool, the patio, or the yard where family and guests are hanging out.
HOME & GARDEN
linuxtoday.com

How to Install and Use Podman in OpenSUSE Leap 15.3

In this guide we will learn how to install Podman in openSUSE Leap. Podman is a container engine that’s compatible with the OCI Containers specification. It is part of RedHat Linux, but can also be installed on other distributions. As it’s OCI-compliant, Podman can be used as a drop-in replacement for the better-known Docker runtime. Most Docker commands can be directly translated to Podman commands. Podman implements almost all the Docker CLI commands (apart from the ones related to Docker Swarm).
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

How to install Huion drivers in Windows 11/10

In this guide, we will show you how to install Huion drivers on Windows 11/10 computers. Huion is a company that makes Pen tablets, Computers, Displays, etc. Before installing Huion drivers there are a few things that you need to do. They are. Uninstall all the previous instances off Graphics...
COMPUTERS
pbo.co.uk

How to install a common rail diesel engine on a boat

Late evening turned to night as Pippin fought adverse tides off Corbière, hard on the wind, her old Yanmar straining against the elements like a featherweight pushing Mike Tyson. To be fair to the engine, Pippin – svelte though she is – weighs a comforting 8 tons loaded, so it was an age before I could bear away and let the sails take the strain.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
goodshomedesign.com

These Tiny Home And Shed Prefab Units Starts At $10,400

If your family is growing this year or you are simply in need of more space, there is no need in buying a larger house when you can extend the existing one. Adding extra space is much easier than you think, with the use of prefab units that can be delivered right to your door.
HOME & GARDEN
bhhschicago.com

566 S Main Street

Great opportunity to live in the heart of Naperville! Only two blocks to Downtown! First floor bedroom can be used as the Master Beds. 2 upstair Bedrooms. 2 full Baths! Bonus room in Basement can be 4th Bedroom! Plenty of storage! Large lot And Much More Schedule your Showings Today!!
NAPERVILLE, IL
newschain

Orbit Energy poised to go into administration

An energy firm which is closing its doors after a spike in global gas prices is poised to go into administration. A judge in a specialist court on Monday concluded that Orbit Energy was insolvent. Judge Nicholas Briggs considered Orbit’s case at an online hearing in the Insolvency & Companies...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy