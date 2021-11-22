ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil prices retreat in face of supply and demand pressures

By Reuters
kitco.com
 6 days ago

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Monday as rising COVID-19 cases in Europe and a potential release of Japanese oil reserves raised concerns about both oversupply and weak demand. Brent crude was down 56 cents, or 0.7%, at $78.33 a barrel at 1157 GMT and U.S....

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Brace Yourself. Brazil Is About to Rock Markets

You might think the most important factors driving commodity markets right now are the speed at which the U.S. Federal Reserve unwinds stimulus; the state of China’s real estate industry; or geopolitical jostling within OPEC. Don’t rule out the significance of Brazilian welfare payments. Brazil’s currency, the real, has been...
ECONOMY
d1softballnews.com

Oil records worst crash of 2021: what will OPEC do?

Friday 26 November the Petroleum recorded its worst day of the year, plunging to its lowest level in more than two months. The new variant called Omicron and from South Africa sparked fears of a slowdown in demand just as supply is increasing. THE crude oil prices suffered one of...
TRAFFIC
kitco.com

Gold price recovers, ASX tumbles

Australian markets opened lower after Friday's sell off due to new pandemic concerns. The Australian Stock Exchange is down as of 10:30 a.m. Sydney time with the S&P/ASX200 off 57.60 points or 0.79% to 7,221.70. The exchange set a new 20-day low, according to an update on the ASX homepage.
MARKETS
10NEWS

Oil prices down $10 a barrel could lead to cheaper gas at the pump

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Oil prices fell more than $10 a barrel on Friday amid concerns of a new COVID-19 variant, since named omicron by the World Health Organization. The drop — the largest one-day decrease since April 2020, according to Reuters — could lead to lower gas prices at the pump in the coming weeks, GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan told followers on Twitter. Already, the crowd-sourced fuel tracking site shows the national average for a gallon of gas trending lower.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
kitco.com

PRECIOUS-Gold rises as Omicron fears offset strength in dollar

(Adds comment, graphic and updates prices) * Gold could trade between $1,780/oz and $1,830/oz- analyst. * Fed Governor Bostic open to accelerating stimulus tapering By Nakul Iyer Nov 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Monday as concerns over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant offset a stronger dollar, with investors assessing whether the emergence of the variant could change the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish stance. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,794.87 per ounce by 0646 GMT, while U.S. gold futures advanced 0.5% to $1,794.20. With new cases of the Omicron variant found in the Netherlands, Denmark and Australia, more countries imposed travel restrictions to try to seal themselves off. "Given the uncertainty around whether this new variant is more dangerous than the Delta variant, gold's downside should be protected," Harshal Barot, a senior research consultant for South Asia at Metals Focus, said, adding that it could trade between $1,780 and $1,830.
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Gold and silver move higher heading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold has started the week on the front foot rising 0.25% to trade at $1795/oz. Silver is also trading higher having risen 1.19%. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is 1.24% higher and spot WTI has risen 4.95% but this comes after a big fall on Friday.
MARKETS
OilPrice.com

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash

Drilling activity in the United States continues to pick up, according to Baker Hughes, with a 6-rig rise to the number of active drilling rigs this week, according to Baker Hughes. The total rig count is now at 569—a figure that is 249 up from this time last year. Active...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Gas Prices#Oil Reserves#Reuters#Japanese#Pvm Oil Associates#Austrian#Spr#Citi
The Motley Fool

Why Oil Stocks Plunged on Friday

A new coronavirus strain has renewed fears of an economic slowdown. Potential travel restrictions, among other things, sent oil prices tumbling. Oil market players now are focused on a big event on Dec. 2. What happened. Oil stocks plunged this morning, and there was a lot more to the rout...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
freightwaves.com

One-day commodity diesel price decline greatest in more than 30 years

The decline in the price of ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) on the CME commodity exchange Friday was historic. Oil and equity markets fell broadly on fears of the economic impact of the new coronavirus variant. And in the case of the ULSD market on CME, the most basic building block for determining the ultimate retail price of diesel, its decline was one of the largest in the history of the contract going back to 1980.
TRAFFIC
News 8 WROC

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial concerns

(CBS/AP) – Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat […]
STOCKS
Forbes

Whitehouse Drilling Move Could Send Gas Prices Higher

It might be time to buy a bicycle. The Biden Administration just made an announcement that could send gasoline prices higher and keep them elevated for longer. It’s a strange announcement that comes after efforts by the government earlier this week to try to mitigate sky high gas prices. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy