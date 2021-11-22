ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World stocks off to a cautious start; euro struggles

By Reuters
 6 days ago

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - World stocks kicked off the week on a cautious note on Monday after posting a second consecutive weekly drop, and the euro struggled as traders weighed the risks of European lockdown restrictions and prospects of a faster Federal Reserve taper. Though Wall Street futures...

