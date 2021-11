The Baylor Bears have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Baylor and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET last week at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Bears have some work to do to even out the 1-4 series between these two since November of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO