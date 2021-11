Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 2-0; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 1-0 The Eastern Kentucky Colonels have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The odds don't look promising for Eastern Kentucky, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO