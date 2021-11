The day after Thanksgiving will bring us this great college basketball matchup. The Duke Blue Devils will take of the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Continental Tire Challenge. Two 6-0 teams go head-to-head in what should be one of the better games this season. It’s time to continue our college basketball odds with a Duke-Gonzaga prediction and pick based on Duke Gonzaga odds.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO